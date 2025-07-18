President Trump is reportedly set to sign an executive order that will add cryptocurrencies as an investment option for the retirement market.

The order could attract capital from the $9 trillion retirement market into cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The House boosted the progress of crypto legislation in the US after passing three bills, including GENIUS, CLARITY, and the Anti-CBCD bills.

US President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order allowing 401(k) accounts to invest in cryptocurrencies as part of their retirement plans, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Trump to sign executive order for crypto to join 401(k) retirement plan

US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to sign an executive order that would pave the way for 401(k) accounts to invest in cryptocurrencies, according to a Financial Times report on Thursday.

The order would allegedly allow for the provision of digital assets, precious metals such as gold, and private loans in retirement plans to serve as alternatives to the traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds.

"President Trump is committed to restoring prosperity for everyday Americans and safeguarding their economic future. No decisions should be deemed official, however, unless they come from President Trump himself," Financial Times stated, citing White House officials.

The report notes that the order will instruct regulators to identify and remove obstacles that prevent professionally managed retirement plans from adding crypto. The Department of Labor reversed a rule in May that prohibited Bitcoin and other digital assets in retirement plans.

The latest development adds to a series of reforms surrounding crypto among federal bodies, which are restructuring operations to align with the Trump administration's goal of making the US the global crypto capital.

The FHFA directed federal housing agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider integrating crypto for mortgage-related services in June.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) also stated in March that national banks are permitted to engage in certain crypto activities, including custody, some stablecoin activities, and participation in distributed ledger networks.

Meanwhile, crypto regulations have seen progress in the US, as House lawmakers passed three landmark pieces of legislation , including the GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC Surveillance bills.

The GENIUS bill heads to President Trump's desk for the presidential signature as the first-ever crypto legislation in the US. The CLARITY and Anti-CBDC bills will move to the Senate for deliberation and final votes.

Top cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, could benefit from the order, as it could further enhance their institutional appeal.