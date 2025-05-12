- Trump family-backed American Bitcoin will go public through a stock-for-stock merger with Nasdaq-listed Gryphon Digital Mining, trading under the ticker “ABTC.”
- Hut 8 will retain majority ownership and continue as American Bitcoin’s exclusive infrastructure following the merger.
- Bitcoin price dropped 3% to $101,809 after peaking at $105,800 on Monday, signaling active profit-taking.
American Bitcoin, backed by Trump affiliates, merges with Gryphon to secure Nasdaq listing and expand U.S.-based Bitcoin mining operations
Trump-backed American Bitcoin secures Nasdaq listing via Gryphon Digital merger
American Bitcoin, a Trump-linked mining venture, will go public under the ticker “ABTC” after merging with Nasdaq-listed Gryphon Digital Mining. The all-stock deal, announced Monday, aims to accelerate the company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy and boost infrastructure scale across the United States. The merger is expected to close in Q3 2025, pending regulatory approvals.
“This transaction marks the next step in scaling American Bitcoin as a purpose-built vehicle for low-cost Bitcoin accumulation at scale,” said Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot.
Post-merger, American Bitcoin stockholders will retain 98% of the combined company, with Hut 8 continuing as the majority shareholder.
Hut 8 retains control and secures long-term infrastructure role
According to the merger filings, Hut 8 will remain the exclusive infrastructure and operations partner of American Bitcoin, locking in commercial agreements that provide recurring revenue across its power and digital units. The company formed American Bitcoin in March via a merger with American Data Centers (ADC), a venture led by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
Eric Trump will join the new entity’s leadership, alongside directors Mike Ho, Justin Mateen, and Michael Broukhim. The combined operation positions itself as a low-cost accumulation vehicle at the intersection of Bitcoin mining and U.S. infrastructure, leveraging public capital markets for expansion.
What’s next?
The listing positions American Bitcoin to tap into U.S. capital markets, while reinforcing institutional enthusiasm for crypto-native firms. With Hut 8 holding over 10,000 BTC and retaining 80% equity in the merged company, the structure preserves long-term Bitcoin upside for shareholders without burdening its balance sheet.
Bitcoin (BTC) price action today
Bitcoin hit an intraday peak of $105,800 on Binance before retreating to $101,809 — down 3% on the day.
Bitcoin price action, May 12, 2025 | Source: Coingecko
The pullback signals moderate profit-taking following last week’s surge, though steady buy orders at the $101K level suggest underlying support. Volatility remains elevated amid structural shifts in mining and capital flows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bulls hold steady, eyeing $3.00
Ripple’s price trades broadly stable at around $2.60 on Wednesday, upholding the recent bullish trend as crypto markets cheer amid improved sentiment. An increase in exposure to XRP among the whales, especially those holding more than 10 million XRP, could accelerate the rally.
Bonk Price Forecast: Breakout from bullish pattern projects a 60% surge
Bonk price consolidates gains of around $0.000023 on Wednesday after breaking out of a cup and handle pattern. The technical breakout, eyeing almost a 60% increase to $0.000034, is part of a broader bullish wave in the cryptocurrency market, accentuated by high risk-on sentiment.
Bitcoin retreats as focus turns to Ukraine-Russia peace talks
Bitcoin price stabilizes near $103,500 on Wednesday after repeated rejections at the $105,000 resistance over the past four days. Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Istanbul this week could act as a bullish catalyst for risk assets, including BTC, if talks bear fruit.
Monero market cap surpasses Pepe’s after hitting four-year high
Monero price extends its gains for a seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, trading above $340 for the first time since August 2021. With the latest price rally, the privacy-focused cryptocurrency's market capitalization has reached $6.43 billion, overtaking that of popular meme coinPepe.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls aim for $105,000 after nearly 10% weekly gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $103,000 on Friday after rallying nearly 10% this week. Risk-on sentiment prevails as Trump announced a trade deal with the UK and ahead of the meeting with China this weekend.