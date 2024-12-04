- TRX surged to a new all-time high of $0.43 after seeing a rally in the early Asian session.
- Tron's monthly stablecoin transfer volume hit $500 billion in November, larger than Base and Solana.
- Tron's total holders crossed the 120 million mark, while its daily revenue reached a new high.
Tron's native token, TRX, saw massive gains on Wednesday, reaching a new all-time high of $0.43 as its monthly stablecoin transfer volume crossed $500 billion.
TRX breaks new all-time high as holders surge past 120 million
Tron has attracted a lot of buzz in the past 24 hours, with its token rising over 20%. The token hit a new all-time high for the first time in seven years, rising to $0.43 before seeing a correction to $0.34 at press time. With the recent rise, TRX's monthly gain has stretched over 100%.
TRX/USDT Max chart | CoinGecko
TRX's rise may be attributed to increased activity on the Tron blockchain over the past few days.
Tron's protocol daily revenue hit a new all-time high of $21.6 million on Tuesday, representing a 98% increase, per Lookonchain data.
Tron Network(@trondao) hit a new daily revenue record of $21.66M yesterday, representing a 98% increase compared to the previous day!https://t.co/Q3YRJa7JuB pic.twitter.com/AHD1MPfoz6— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 4, 2024
Likewise, TRONSCAN, a block explorer for the Tron blockchain, revealed that Tron's total transactions exceeded 9 billion with total accounts rising to 276 million.
A notable reason for the increase is Tron's stablecoin dominance among emerging markets. According to Messari Crypto, Tron's monthly stablecoin transfer volume surpassed $500 billion in November — a $150 billion YoY increase— outperforming blockchains like Base and Solana.
Tron Stablecoin Volume | Messari
USDT supply on the blockchain also rose 25% year-to-date, indicating the blockchain's strong dominance with the stablecoin. The Ethereum blockchain only recently flipped Tron in USDT supply — the first time in two years.
30% of the blockchain's stablecoin transactions stem from wallets holding less than $1K, with the total number of addresses with crypto holdings surpassing 120 million users, per IntoTheBlock data. This indicates that Tron is seeing increased use from retailers.
Tron Total Addresses with Balance | IntoTheBlock
Additionally, Tron co-founder Justin Sun hinted at the possible launch of Ripple's new RLUSD stablecoin on the Tron blockchain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin rebounds as South Korea martial law proves short-lived
Bitcoin recovers slightly, trading above $96,000 on Wednesday, after its recent dip on Tuesday due to the political strife in South Korea. With the crisis seeming to be mostly over, BTC recovered more as the reversal of the martial law restored confidence in crypto markets.
Curve DAO price surges above $1, highest level since April 2023
Curve DAO extends gains by more than 30% on Wednesday, rallying 70% so far this week and reaching levels not seen since April 2023. On Tuesday, the announcement of CRV’s scrvUSD stablecoin launch on the Spectra ecosystem fueled the ongoing rally.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptomarket stabilizes after South Korea reverses martial law
Bitcoin hovers near $95,700 on Wednesday, signaling potential weakness as technical indicators suggest a decline, while Ethereum and Ripple stabilize near key levels, hinting at a possible rally following South Korea's reversal of martial law.
Ripple's XRP sees over $4 billion in profit-taking following surge in whale activity
Ripple's XRP is down 5% on Tuesday after news of South Korea declaring martial law sparked a surge in selling activity and significant profit-taking among investors. However, whales have stepped up buying pressure as the remittance-based token looks to stage a recovery.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.