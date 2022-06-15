- TRON price has invalidated the highly favored triangle thesis.
- TRX price has retraced 25% since the newly founded low at $0.046 was established.
- Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $0.075.
TRON price wipes liquidity and could be setting up for another decline. The liquidity hunt has poured in new liquidity, making it a favorable digital asset for intraday trading and scalps.
TRON price is questionable
TRON price has reached last week's bearish target of $0.055. The bearish trade setup was forecasted on June 7, warning traders not to believe in the coiling triangular pattern that surrounded the TRX price. This week, the bears fully validated the contrarian call as TRON not only breached the bearish target zone but fell beneath it to $0.046, wiping out the bullish triangle's liquidity as well. Now that the triangle has been proven invalid, newer bears will likely enter the market with ambitious aims at $0.04 and $0.03.
TRON price has already retraced 24% since the new year's low was established as the price currently trades at $0.0591. A sideways range could be on the cards, making the TRX price favorable for intraday traders. The steep decline and extended target breach justifies a bearish bias, but traders should be wary of joining the party too soon. The Relative Strength Index has breached buyers' support levels for the first time since December 2021. However, an oversold bounce is common when targets extend into unexpected liquidity levels. If market conditions persist, TRON price could retrace 50% of the decline since June 7, targeting $0.0659 before heading back to the mid $0.04 level.
TRX/USDT 2-Day Chart
Still, an invalidation point for the downtrend is necessary. Especially during volatile markets, which many analysts believe the crypto market will soon experience. A break above $0.077 could signal the end of the catastrophic fall for TRX price. If this bullish event were to occur, the bulls could rally as high as $0.107, resulting in an 85% increase from the current TRX price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
