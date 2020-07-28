Tron Price Prediction: TRX/USD still fighting for a break above $0.02

- Tron’s technical picture is likely to favor a sideways trading action in the short term.
- TRX/USD holds within a long term ascending channel despite hitting a wall at the 61.8% Fibo.
Tron has in the last couple of weeks launched an attack on the dominant resistance zone at $0.02. Unfortunately, the bullish momentum has not been strong enough to clear the resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci level taken from the last drop from $0.02685 to $0.0073. Sellers have also been keen on enacting a revenge mission but support at $0.0180 has kept the price in a tight range.
For now, the price is doddering at $0.0186 amid a bearish biased trend. However, from a wider technical perspective, TRX/USD is in line to settle for consolidation. Supporting the sideways movement is the RSI at 63.33. Similarly, the MACD is holding the ground above the midline. Its sideways motion coupled with no divergences (either bullish or bearish) means that selling and buying forces would most likely cancel out.
Tron is also trading within the confines of a long term ascending channel. As long as the channel support stays intact, TRX/USD will eventually bounce above $0.02. Other key support areas include the 50% Fibo, the 50-day SMA and $0.0140. A break above the channel resistance would then propel it to levels at $0.0250 and $0.03 respectively.
TRX/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
