TRON Market Update: TRX/USD shoots up as BitTorrent records over two billion software installations

TRON founder Justin Sun acquired BitTorrent last year.

BitTorrent has surpassed two billion installations on Mac, Windows and Android.

The firm has more than 90 million active users.

BitTorrent, a decentralized peer-to-peer network, has surpassed two billion installations of its torrent client software on Android, Windows and Mac. The company, which offers products across two brands - BitTorrent and µTorrent - has more than 90 million active users.

According to a CryptoPotato report, BitTorrent accredited the growth to the widespread popularity of the firm’s “Classic desktop torrent clients, as well as its new Web-based torrent downloader and player built for the streaming age.”

BitTorrent further emphasized that it’s Android version available on the Google Play Store is the “most popular mobile torrent downloader.” TRON acquired BitTorrent last year. Commenting on the company’s new milestone, Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, said:

Almost two decades ago, the dream of decentralized file transfer was brought into existence by BitTorrent, thus changing the world and positively impacting the lives of people everywhere. Today, we celebrate our history and everyone involved in making the BitTorrent protocol and our products a success. We look forward to fulfilling our mission of improving the protocol and introducing new use cases, such as decentralized file storage and live streaming products.

TRX/USD daily chart

TRX/USD has shot up from $0.0203 to $0.0224. In the process, the price has flown above the upward channel formation and the 20-day Bollinger Band. The daily chart shows healthy support at $0.0215, $0.0205, $0.0199 (SMA 20) and $0.0183 (SMA 50).

