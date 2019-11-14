Customers will now be able to pay for flight bookings with cryptocurrency at Alternative Airlines.

The cryptocurrencies accepted will be the likes of; Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dash, DigiByte (DGB) and Utrust’s native token UTK.





UK-based travel company, Alternative Airlines, has partnered with cryptocurrency service Utrust, for the facilitation of payments with crypto.

Utrust announced the new partnership with its first merchant in the travel industry, Alternative Airlines. The two companies plan to allow customers the ability to book flights while paying with cryptocurrencies in the likes of; as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dash, DigiByte (DGB) and Utrust’s native token UTK.

The CEO, Nuno Correia of Utrust said: