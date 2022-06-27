- AVAX price shows that it is retracing to the 8-day EMA at $19.08 serving as a support level.
- Investors can expect a bounce off the said foothold to trigger a 21% upswing to the 34-day EMA at $23.35.
- A daily candlestick close below the $18.26 barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis for Avalanche.
AVAX price has been on a roll since it bottomed on June 19. Since then, the altcoin has managed to provide traders with massive gains. The recent retracement suggests that Avalanche bulls are planning their next leg-up.
AVAX price finds a launching platform
AVAX price rallied a whopping 57% between June 19 and June 26, This impressive run-up was a recovery after a 90% crash since its all-time high at $146.75. Regardless, the bounce seems to be going up pretty well.
Investors need to be patient for AVAX price to retrace to the 8-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $19.11. While buyers are likely to step in at this point to purchase the discounted Avalanche tokens, in some cases, the pullback could extend to $18.26.
Despite where buyers step in, $19.11 or $18.26, traders can expect this pullback to be scooped up by bargain hunters. As a result, AVAX price will likely try to breach through the high-time-frame resistance barrier at $21.47 and make a run for the next hurdle at $23.35 aka the 34-day EMA.
This move, in total, would constitute 21% from $19.11 or 27% from $18.26, and are likely where the trend will face exhaustion for Avalanche.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up for AVAX price, a daily candlestick close below the $18.26 barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis for Avalanche. This breakdown will invalidate the recent optimistic recovery and flip the $18.26 support level into a resistance barrier.
Such a development could further see AVAX price retrace 13% and retest the June 23 swing low at $16.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Why the next pullback is a screaming buy
Dogecoin price should be on traders' top 3 cryptos watch list for the coming week. Expect a volatile market. Dogecoin price currently trades at $0.0735 this week as the notorious meme coin is following the technicals mentioned in the previous thesis to end the third weekend of June.
Solana price catches sleeping bulls off guard, is it too late to join the uptrend?
Solana price points to a countertrend rally underway. The invalidaiton point is vital for the bullish thesis. Solana price could take sleeping bulls by surprise as the first signs of retaliation might turn into an all-out bullish frenzy if the bears do not act soon.
If the Ethereum price does this, it's out of here
Ethereum price could become a very favorable digital asset for day traders in the coming days. Still, the final confirmation for more upside potential has not yet occurred. Ethereum price shows bullish signals forecasting a recovery rally towards $2,500 for the summer.
Tensions rise as Bitcoin price reconquers $31,000, is the sell-off over?
Bitcoin price is facing significant resistance to stay above the reconquered $31,000 level it managed to hurdle over the weekend. Now, the bears are coming out to place their bets as the bulls are progressively losing momentum.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.