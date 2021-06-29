This will be achieved by offering a post-trade infrastructure and separate execution and settlement, something that is the "opposite to the models that exist currently," according to Duncan Trenholme, co-head of digital assets at TP ICAP.

The venture's aim is to make trading of crypto more like that of stocks, bonds , and foreign exchange for institutional investors, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The platform, which is awaiting approval by the U.K.'s financial regulator, will launch later this year, offering bitcoin (BTC, +3.41%) trading initially with ether (ETH, +7.54%) to be added later.

