- Large-wallet investors acquire Ethereum and Ripple’s XRP as the market gradually recovers.
- Digital asset fund flows indicate an increase in institutional interest in Ethereum and XRP-related products.
- Price growth in Ethereum and XRP outperforms the other top 10 cryptocurrencies over the last 30 days.
Price growth of Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) has outpaced the top 10 cryptocurrencies over the last 30 days, driven by growing interest from institutions and large crypto investors, commonly referred to as whales. The recent high-volume activity aligns with the improving chances of an altcoin season, hinting at bullish potential in ETH and XRP.
Whales' confidence grows for Ethereum and XRP
Whales' rising interest in cryptocurrency often foreshadows a bullish run, as the massive purchases ignite market demand and boost traders’ confidence. According to Whale Alert, a large investor acquired 20 million XRP tokens from Upbit exchange on Tuesday, a transaction worth over $60 million.
Similarly, two investors acquired 14,575 ETH and 15,000 ETH on Tuesday from FalconX exchange, worth over $54 million and $55 million, respectively.
These big transactions involving Ethereum and Ripple come after a solid performance in the past 30 days, with both emerging as front-runners among the top crypto assets by experiencing price surges of 45% and 36%, respectively. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has increased by over 3% and XRP holds over 1% in gains.
Cryptocurrency market data. Source: CoinMarketCap
Ethereum and XRP Digital Asset Funds grow amid renewed market confidence
Coinshare’s report, released on Monday, highlights that Ethereum-related products posted a 15th consecutive week of capital inflows. Ethereum digital asset investments registered $134 million in inflows in the past week, reaching $27,488 million in Assets Under Management (AUM).
On the other hand, XRP flows were at $31.26 million, with an AUM of $2,275 million. Such increased inflows reflect heightened institutional support, which could further drive the prices of Ethereum and XRP higher.
The institutional support remains as the crypto market sentiment reclaims a neutral level, following a correction at the end of last week. CoinMarketCap data shows Fear and Greed Index at 52, up from the previous week’s low at 48, signaling slightly improving market sentiment.
Fear and Greed Index. Source: CoinMarketCap
Altcoin Season Index. Source: CoinMarketCap
Furthermore, the upcoming altcoin season could increase the demand for top tokens such as ETH and XRP. The CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index remains at 44, after dropping to 34 last week, suggesting improved chances of a potential altseason.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Bearish sentiment rises as corrections deepen
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are extending their correction after failing to close above their key resistance zones. The bearish thesis for both dog-based memecoin is further supported by the rising short bets among traders, suggesting further correction ahead.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP slip as resistance levels hold firm
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in red below $114,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a rejection from its key resistance level earlier this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and faced rejection from their critical resistance zones.
Crypto Market Down: Bonk, Sonic, and Fartcoin lead the losses as downside risk escalates
The broader cryptocurrency market is in the red, with 24-hour liquidations exceeding $350 million at press time. Bonk (BONK), Sonic (S), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) emerge as top losers with double-digit losses. The technical outlook sends mixed signals while the downside risk remains real and intensifies.
TRON Price Forecast: TRX shows strength amid $1.4 billion selloff
TRON (TRX) saw a surge in realized profits on Tuesday after investors booked gains of over $1.4 billion. Despite the strong profit realization, the altcoin held steady as it seeks to flip the $0.33 resistance.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
