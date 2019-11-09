Top three coins price prediction - Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple confluence detector

- BTC/USD has no healthy support levels holding the price up.
- ETH/USD is sandwiched between strong support and resistance levels.
Daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
BTC/USD is priced at $8,792 and has resistance levels at $8,950, $9,050 and $9,300.
$8,950 has the five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, four-hour previous high and 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve. $9,050 has the SMA 100, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, while the $9,300 has the SMA 100, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day previous high and one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve.
Ethereum
ETH/USD is priced at $184.65. It has two healthy resistance levels at $186 and $189, while strong support lies at $182.
$186 has the SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200, one-hour previous high, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. $189 has the SMA 100, one-day Pivot Point resistance one, four-hour Bollinger band middle curve, one-day previous high and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
$182 support level has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and SMA 100.
Ripple
XRP/USD is currently trading for $0.277 and has robust resistance at $0.289 and $0.30, while strong support lies at $0.245.
$0.289 has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and SMA 200, while $0.30 has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point resistance two.
The $0.245 support level has the previous month low and one-week Pivot Point support two.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
