Top three coins price prediction - Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple confluence detector

BTC/USD has no healthy support levels holding the price up.

ETH/USD is sandwiched between strong support and resistance levels.

Daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

BTC/USD is priced at $8,792 and has resistance levels at $8,950, $9,050 and $9,300.

$8,950 has the five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, four-hour previous high and 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve. $9,050 has the SMA 100, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, while the $9,300 has the SMA 100, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day previous high and one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve.

Ethereum

ETH/USD is priced at $184.65. It has two healthy resistance levels at $186 and $189, while strong support lies at $182.

$186 has the SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200, one-hour previous high, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. $189 has the SMA 100, one-day Pivot Point resistance one, four-hour Bollinger band middle curve, one-day previous high and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

$182 support level has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and SMA 100.

Ripple

XRP/USD is currently trading for $0.277 and has robust resistance at $0.289 and $0.30, while strong support lies at $0.245.

$0.289 has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and SMA 200, while $0.30 has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point resistance two.

The $0.245 support level has the previous month low and one-week Pivot Point support two.

