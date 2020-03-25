Top three coins price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple bears aim to negate Tuesday's losses

- ETH/USD has only one healthy support level on the downside, while XRP/USD has one only healthy resistance level.
- BTC/USD has multiple strong resistance levels on the upside to prevent upward movement.
Top three coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Current Price: $6,571.25
- High: $6,768.56
- Low: $6,547.08
BTC/USD faces multiple strong resistance levels on the upside at $6,700-$6,750, $6,975 and $7,100. The $6,700-$6,750 stack has the SMA 5, SMA 10, 15-min and one-hour Bollinger Bands, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Previous High and 4-hour Previous Low. $6,975 has the Previous Week high and one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, while $7,100 has the one-month Pivot Point support-two.
On the downside, there is only one healthy support level at $6,350, which has the SMA 5, SMA 100 and 4-hour Bollinger Band.
Ethereum
- Current Price: $136
- High: $141.93
- Low: $135.32
ETH/USD doesn’t have any strong resistance level on the upside. On the downside, there is only one support level of note at $133.50, which has the SMA 5, SMA 50, SMA 200, one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-day Previous Low and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Ripple
- Current Price: $0.1603
- High: $0.1640
- Low: $0.1600
XRP/USD has no healthy support levels on the downside. However, on the upside, it has one resistance level of note at $0.177, which has the Previous Week high and Previous Year low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
