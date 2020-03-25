Top three coins price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple bears aim to negate Tuesday's losses

ETH/USD has only one healthy support level on the downside, while XRP/USD has one only healthy resistance level.

BTC/USD has multiple strong resistance levels on the upside to prevent upward movement.

Top three coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $6,571.25

High: $6,768.56

Low: $6,547.08

BTC/USD faces multiple strong resistance levels on the upside at $6,700-$6,750, $6,975 and $7,100. The $6,700-$6,750 stack has the SMA 5, SMA 10, 15-min and one-hour Bollinger Bands, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Previous High and 4-hour Previous Low. $6,975 has the Previous Week high and one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, while $7,100 has the one-month Pivot Point support-two.

On the downside, there is only one healthy support level at $6,350, which has the SMA 5, SMA 100 and 4-hour Bollinger Band.

Ethereum

Current Price: $136

High: $141.93

Low: $135.32

ETH/USD doesn’t have any strong resistance level on the upside. On the downside, there is only one support level of note at $133.50, which has the SMA 5, SMA 50, SMA 200, one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-day Previous Low and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ripple

Current Price: $0.1603

High: $0.1640

Low: $0.1600

XRP/USD has no healthy support levels on the downside. However, on the upside, it has one resistance level of note at $0.177, which has the Previous Week high and Previous Year low.

