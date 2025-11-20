Starknet (STRK), Zcash (ZEC), and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) are outpacing the short-term recovery in the cryptocurrency market, posting double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. The privacy coins and Artificial Intelligence (AI) token regain strength, aiming to extend the recovery further.

Starknet prepares for a potential breakout rally

Starknet edges higher by 10% at press time on Thursday, extending the 21% rise from the previous day. The zero-knowledge-based Ethereum layer-2 recovery exceeds a local resistance trendline on the 4-hour chart, marking the highest trading price since February 2.

The privacy coin trades above the R1 Pivot Point at $0.2657 on the same chart, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 72 enters the overbought zone, indicating strong buying. If STRK holds a decisive close above $0.2657, it could target the R2 Pivot Point at $0.3139.

Corroborating the upside, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends the uptrend with rising green histogram bars suggesting a rise in bullish momentum on the 4-hour timeframe.

STRK/USDT 4-hour price chart.

If STRK fails to hold the momentum, it could retest the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1973.

Zcash recovery aims to rechallenge the $750 resistance

Zcash trades above $670 at the time of writing on Thursday, extending a rebound from the 50-period EMA on the 4-hour chart towards the $700 mark. However, the critical resistance for the privacy coins lies higher at the $750 supply zone, which has remained intact since November 7.

The upswing in ZEC prices marks a trend shift with the MACD crossing above its signal line, indicating renewed bullish momentum. However, the declining RSI, currently at 58, reflects underlying weakness in buying pressure.

ZEC/USDT 4-hour price chart.

If ZEC flips before crossing $700, it could test the 50-period EMA at $609 or the S1 Pivot Point at $501 if the correction extends.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance remains vulnerable in a retest

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance token drops 3% by press time on Thursday, after recording 10% gains on the previous day. Still, the intraday pullback could be a retest of the resistance trendline breakout on the 4-hour chart, formed by connecting the highs on November 8 and 18.

A potential post-retest rebound in FET could target the R1 Pivot Point at $0.3543.

The momentum indicators on the 4-hour chart indicate bullish strength, as the MACD rise remains steady, with successively higher green histogram bars. Additionally, the RSI at 61 approaches the overbought zone with a fluctuating uptrend as buying pressure rises.

FET/USDT 4-hour price chart.

On the flip side, if FET slips below the 200-period EMA at $0.3133, it would nullify the trendline breakout, risking the 50-period EMA at $0.2944.