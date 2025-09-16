Pump.fun ticks lower after seven consecutive days of gains.

Aerodrome Finance upholds the 8% rise from Monday.

World Liberty Financial token displays signs of recovery within a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Pump.fun (PUMP), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) are the top performers in the cryptocurrency market over the 24 hours as the market remains turbulent ahead of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision on Wednesday. This is evident with over $400 million of liquidations in the same time period.

Still, the technical outlook of the performers indicates a bullish bias, hinting at further gains.

Pump.fun rally takes a breather after hitting a record high

Pump. Fun edges lower by over 1% at press time on Tuesday, risking the seven consecutive days of gains. The meme coins launchpad token is in uncharted territory after reaching a record high of $0.008980 on Sunday.

The short-term pullback shows a struggle to reach the 1.272 Fibonacci extension level at $0.009314, derived from the downtrend mapping between the $0.006882 high of July 15 and $0.002262 low of July 29.

A decisive close above this level could stretch the rally to the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level at $0.013687.

The momentum indicators on the daily chart suggest high bullish momentum as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains overbought at 84. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line hold a steady uptrend with successive green histogram bars, suggesting that the buying pressure is heightened.

PUMP/USDT daily price chart.

On the contrary, if PUMP token flips from near the $0.009314 level, it could extend the decline to the $0.006882 level, marked by the July 15 high.

Aerodrome Finance lifts off the 50-day EMA, eyeing further gains

Aerodrome Finance trades above $1.300 at the time of writing on Tuesday, recovering from the intraday low of $1.273. The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token has upheld 8% gains from Monday, resulting in a bounce back from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.144 and the center pivot level at $1.147.

AERO targets the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.485, which is drawn from the December 12 high at $2.334 to the April 7 low at $0.282.

The MACD and its signal line resurface above the zero line with a reversal, resulting in a crossover on Friday, which indicates a bullish shift in momentum. Additionally, the RSI at 57 holds steady above the halfway line with further space for growth before hitting overbought levels.

AERO/USDT daily price chart.

On the flip side, if AERO fails to sustain above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.041, it could test the 200-day EMA at $0.935.

World Liberty Financial recovers within a triangle pattern

World Liberty Financial token, backed by the US President Donald Trump, appreciates over 2% at press time on Tuesday, adding gains over the 3% rise from Monday. The short-term recovery signals a potential upcycle within a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, with further space between the market price and the triangle’s overhead resistance trendline.

A clean push above the R1 pivot level, which aligns with the resistance trendline, at $0.2389, would mark a bullish breakout. This rally could target the R2 pivot level at $0.2673.

The MACD struggles to overcome its signal line, reflecting that the bulls are attempting to regain trend control. Furthermore, the RSI at 56 bounces off the halfway line as the buying pressure grows.

WLFI/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, if WLFI token drops under the support trendline moving close to the 50-period EMA at $0.2114, it could test the $0.2000 psychological level, followed by the S1 pivot level at $0.1839.

(This story was corrected on September 16 at 09:24 GMT to say that market remains turbulent ahead of the US Fed decision on Wednesday, not US Consumer Price Index.)