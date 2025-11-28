TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network gains on gaming boost as Sky, Ether.fi test key levels

  • Pi Network is up nearly 3% on Friday, marking its third consecutive day of uptrend.
  • Sky’s recovery hits the crucial $0.05000 psychological level after the 6% rise on Thursday. 
  • Eth.fi indicates a possible trend reversal with a cup-and-handle breakout, but faces multiple overhead resistances.
Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network gains on gaming boost as Sky, Ether.fi test key levels
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Pi Network (PI), Sky (formerly MakerDAO), and Ether.fi (ETHFI) are among the top-performing crypto assets over the last 24 hours, logging steady gains amid a largely volatile market. Pi Network’s rally, driven by the CiDi games partnership, and the recovery in Sky and Ether.fi, are likely to extend gains if Bitcoin remains above $90,000, avoiding the pullbacks seen last week. 

Pi Network rallies with expansion in the gaming sector 

Pi Network edges higher by nearly 3% at press time on Friday, marking its fourth consecutive bullish candle. The expansion of PI token’s use case in the gaming segment, with the CiDi Games partnership announced on Wednesday, serves as the primary catalyst. 

The PI token bulls aim to reclaim the $0.3000 round figure to challenge the $0.3220 resistance level marked by the August 1 low. 

Technically, the recovery run in PI is gaining momentum, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 71, signaling overbought conditions and heightened buying pressure. If RSI holds steady above 70, PI could extend its recovery, but levels above 80 could signal a trend reversal as buying pressure becomes unsustainable. 

At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends the uptrend with successively rising green histogram bars on the same chart, indicating increasing bullish momentum. 

PI/USDT daily logarithmic chart.
PI/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

If PI takes a bearish reversal, it could test the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2453 as the immediate support. 

Sky approaches a crucial psychological level

Sky struggles to surpass the $0.05000 psychological resistance after two consecutive days of over 6% gains. At the time of writing, SKY takes a breather of nearly 2% on Friday, failing to crossover the R1 Pivot Point at $0.05003 on the 4-hour chart. 

A potential rebound to a decisive close above this level could extend the rally towards the R2 Pivot Point at $0.05682, with the 200-period EMA at $0.05157 serving as an intermediate dynamic resistance.

The intraday pullback aligns with a loss of momentum, as indicated by the technical indicators on the 4-hour chart. The RSI at 68 slips below the overbought zone while the MACD and signal maintain a steady uptrend. 

SKY/USDT 4-hour price chart.
SKY/USDT 4-hour price chart.

A possible extension of the pullback could test the 50-period EMA at $0.04596.

Ether.fi bulls prepare for a potential post-retest rebound

Ether.fi is down 1% at press time on Friday, risking a pullback below the $0.800 level. ETHFI’s reversal from the R1 Pivot point at $0.847 on the 4-hour chart aims for the 50-period EMA at $0.777, which hovers near the neckline of the broken cup and handle pattern at $0.772.

If ETHFI tests the 50-period EMA, it will also mark the pattern breakout retest, shifting the bullish attention towards a potential post-retest reversal. In case the post-retest rebound in ETHFI crosses above $0.847, the rally could target the 200-period EMA at $0.907.

Technically, the bullish momentum is decreasing amid the retest as the RSI at 60 retraces towards the halfway line while the MACD and signal line take a lateral shift, risking a potential crossover. 

ETHFI/USDT 4-hour price chart.
ETHFI/USDT 4-hour price chart.

However, a pullback below the 50-period EMA at $0.777 could risk a nosedive to the $0.665 low recorded on Sunday. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple (XRP) is losing momentum, trading at around $2.19 at the time of writing on Thursday. Bulls' attempts to shape the uptrend toward key hurdles at $2.36 and $2.52 failed to gain traction amid resistance at $2.30. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP flash subtle recovery signs 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP flash subtle recovery signs 

Bitcoin rises above $91,000 as short-term technical indicators show fading bearish momentum. Ethereum reclaims $3,000 support despite Death Cross patterns on the daily chart. XRP trades under pressure, with momentum capped under $2.30.

Bitcoin extends recovery as ETF records positive flows

Bitcoin extends recovery as ETF records positive flows

Bitcoin price extends its recovery above $91,500 on Thursday, following a rebound from its key support level. US-listed spot ETFs recorded a mild inflow of $21.12 million on Wednesday, the second day of positive flows this week.

Cardano on-chain and derivatives data show signs of early recovery

Cardano on-chain and derivatives data show signs of early recovery

Cardano is trading around $0.43 at the time of writing on Thursday, after recovering nearly 7% so far this week. The recovery is further supported by ADA’s large whale orders and buy-side dominance, which have risen alongside positive funding rates. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.