- BTC/USD accelerates falls to $8,400.
- Ethereum can do better than Bitcoin in the next few days.
- The attack on Libra by regulators, an excuse to keep falling.
The crypto market is in trouble under the strong pressure from U.S. lawmakers against Facebook.
Its initiative in the Cryptocurrencies sector called "Libra" arouses a lot of misgivings between the old economy and its legislators.
Both President Trump and Mnuchin have claimed the position of the U.S. Dollar as the only reserve currency on a global scale.
The financial sector is the most powerful in the world because of the strong relationships between the industry and the high political and regulatory bodies. And it will not easily let in new players, let alone such powerful ones.
This concern is a widespread sentiment in the Crypto ecosystem and a clear justification for the sharp falls of the last two days.
The impact of the falls is being generalized but is especially punishing the Altcoin segment.
The ETH/BTC pair is reaching record lows in many months.
ETH/BTC Daily Chart
The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the 0.0213 level and bounces back slightly after reaching the 0.020 price congestion support. The chart does not leave much room to continue to fall without leading to a very long-term possible recovery.
Below the above support level of 0.020 (price congestion support), there is a second price congestion support of 0.0153 (price congestion support). The danger below this level is enormous, as it could take the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin to an insurmountable extreme.
Above the current price, the scene is the opposite. It's all to recover. The first resistance level is at 0.0228 (price congestion resistance), then the second at 0.0268 (EMA50 and double price congestion resistance) and the third one at 0.0293 (SMA100 and price congestion resistance).
The MACD on the daily chart shows a possible change of trend in development. It is just an insinuation as the lines flatten out, but it needs to be watched closely if it becomes a reality.
The DMI on the daily chart shows an extreme situation, with bulls at very low levels while bears go to very high levels, not seen since last April.
Short-term target: 0.027
BTC/USD Daily Chart
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $9,527 price level, after losing the $10,000 level yesterday with a massive sale that left $1,000 of value in just 60 minutes.
Below the current price, the first level of support is at $9,150 (price congestion support), then the second at $8,800 (price congestion support) and the third one at $8,379 (price congestion support).
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $9,690 (price congestion resistance and EMA50), then the second at $10,673 (price co-management resistance) and the third one at $11,280 (price congestion resistance).
The MACD on the daily chart shows a slope and openness between the lines confirming that the declines will continue in the short term.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears above the bulls, but without getting past the ADX line. This last detail weakens the bearish strength, although it is very likely that the bearish will manage to take their side of the indicator above the line indicating the trend strength.
Short-term target: $8,400
ETH/USD Daily Chart
ETH/USD is trading at the $203.6 price level and recovers the psychological level of $200. The price stopped at $190 (congestion support), leaving the SMA200 at $185 for the next few hours. It is very difficult to get so close to such an important moving average without touching it.
Below the current price, the first level of support is at $200 (price congestion support), then the second at $195 (price congestion support) and the third one at $190 (price congestion support).
Above the current price, the first level of resistance is at $207 (price congestion resistance), then the second at $215 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $223 (price congestion resistance).
The MACD on the daily chart shows that the bearish trend will continue without a shadow of a doubt.
The DMI on the daily chart shows bears perfectly configured to continue to dominate the pair in the coming sessions. Bulls move at levels not seen since last December.
Short-term target: $180
XRP/USD Daily Chart
The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the $0.297 price level after reaching $0.283 yesterday. The resistance of the XRP to follow the bullish market is offset by good resistance in a bearish market as well. A very interesting stability message for all those who have bought below $0.40.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.296 (price congestion support), then the second at $0.293 (price congestion support) and the third one at $0.288 (price congestion support).
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.308 (price congestion resistance), then the second at $0.32 (double price congestion resistance) and the third one at $0.328 (price congestion resistance).
The MACD on the daily chart shows a profile that tends to flatten but with some downward trajectory.
The DMI on the daily chart shows bears about to cut down the ADX. If so, they will initiate a pattern that will lead to a change in trend. Bulls go to minimum levels not seen in many months, which also favors a change of trend.
Short-term target: $0.283
Get 24/7 Crypto updates in our social media channels: Give us a follow at @FXSCrypto and our FXStreet Crypto Trading Telegram channel
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD revives the uptrend – Steps above $9,500
BTC/USD trading pair appears to have found support above $9,000. A rebound from the support has pulled above $9,500 amid a building bullish momentum across the market.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD defends falling wedge support; breakout still lingers
Ripple continued to press against key support areas yesterday. The downside momentum was augmented by the broad-based selling pressure in the market. As discussed yesterday, the upside was capped at $0.32 while XRP/USD sustained above $0.30.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD breaks trendline resistance
Litecoin has is reacting in the same way as other cryptos in the wake of the acute losses recorded yesterday. LTC/USD extended the losses below $100 which further squeeze through the next target.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD edges its way towards $300
Bitcoin Cash is revamping the uptrend after falling victim to selling pressure for the second time in the same week. The initial drop towards the end of the last week culminated in a dive under $300 on Monday this week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.