Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Higher levels to watch after the bullish run

Cryptocurrencies have been on the rise even after tensions calmed in the Middle East.

The top digital coins are sitting on strong support and have room to run higher.

Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Blood on the streets? Not so fast 0 but cryptocurrencies resume their rises and hit higher levels. Investors flocked to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and others after the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Suleimani and as prospects of war were rising. When the world's superpower and the regional leader defused tensions, digital coins dropped.

But now, cryptos are climbing once again. Reports of significant adoption, new money entering exchanges and other explanations have been given to the rise. What are the next levels to watch?

This is what the Crypto Confluence Detector shows in its latest update:

BTC/USD still has one immediate hurdle

Bitcoin has been leading the charge forward, but the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies is now the worst-positioned coin among the majors. It needs to convincingly overcome the dense cluster of lines awaiting around $8,490. This includes the Bollinger Band 4h-Upper, the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 2, the previous week's high, the SMA 50-15m, and more.

If it runs higher, the next target is $9,155, which is the meeting point of the PP one-week R2 and the PP one-month R3.

BTC/USD has significant support at around $8,220, which is the convergence of the PP one-day R1, the Fibonacci 23.% one-week, the previous daily high, the SMA 50-1h, the SMA 200-15m, and more.

The next cushion is at $8,050, where we note the confluence of the SMA 200-1h, the SMA 50-4h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the PP one-day S1, and the previous daily low.

ETH/USD has a robust base and eyes $170

Ethereum is well-positioned to continue higher. Vitalik Buterin's brainchild enjoys massive support of around $149.60, which is a juncture including the previous 4h-low, the PP one-day R2, the PP one-month R1, the BB one-day Upper, the BB 4h-Upper, and the SMA 10-1h.

It enjoys another considerable cushion at $139.50, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, the SMA 50-one-day, the PP one-day S2, and the Fibonacci 61.8%.

Looking up, initial weak resistance awaits ETH/USD at $153, where the previous monthly high and the BB 1h-Upper meet.

The upside target is $170, where the PP one-month R2 hits the price.

XRP/USD targets $0.2437

Ripple, similar to Ethereum, enjoys substnail support and may target higher levels. It is trading just above $0.2186, which is the convergence of the PP one-day R2, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, and the SMA 50-15m.

A dense support cluster awaits it at $0.2117, which includes the SMA 5-one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, the SMA 200-1h, and the SMA 50-4h.

XRP/USD's first target is $0.2330, which is last month's peak, and then $0.2437, where we see the confluence of the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2 and the 100-day Simple Moving Average.

