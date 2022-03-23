Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos take a break to rethink directional bias

- Bitcoin price rejection at the $42,867-to-$43,755 bearish breaker suggests a continuation of the downtrend.
- Ethereum price could start its retracement as the MRI shows a sell signal on the daily chart.
- Ripple price looks ready for a minor retracement as it retests the first hurdle at $0.85.
Bitcoin price is facing blockades, pausing its uptrend and even reversing it. This sudden lack of momentum has allowed bears to take control. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are also undergoing minor retracement.
Bitcoin price needs a breather
Bitcoin price has been on a slow and steady uptrend since March 13, rallying roughly 15%. This move tagged the four-hour breaker, extending from $42,867 to $43,755, and is already getting rejected.
Investors can expect a continuation of this downswing at least until $40,417, Monday‘s low. In some cases, BTC might even retest the daily demand zone, ranging from $36,562 to $38,859.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Bitcoin price, a four-hour candlestick close above $43,755 will invalidate the bearish breaker and open the path for further gains.
Ethereum price looks toppy
Ethereum price pierced the weekly supply zone, extending from $2,927 to $3,413, and failed to move higher. This lack of buying pressure combined with the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI)’s red ‘one’ sell signal indicates that an uptrend is unlikely.
This technical formation forecasts a one-to-four candlestick downtrend for ETH. Therefore, investors can expect ETH to revisit the weekly support level at $2,541 soon.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
Regardless of the optimism surrounding the upcoming Merge for Ethereum price, a weekly close below $2,541 will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a correction to $2,000 or lower.
Ripple price remains bullish
Ripple price enjoyed gains for the better part of last week when most altcoins were struggling to move higher or experiencing losses. However, after a 16% ascent and retesting the first target at $0.85, XRP price is experiencing a slowdown.
While the bullish thesis is intact, investors can expect the remittance token to slide lower and retest the $0.80 or $0.76 barrier before triggering another leg-up to $0.91 and $1.00.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
As optimistic as Ripple price might seem, the bullish thesis will face invalidation if the four-hour demand zone, extending from $0.68 to $0.70, is breached. While this move would put an end to the short-term uptrend, it doesn’t invalidate the long-term bullish thesis for Ripple.
XRP bulls have another opportunity at the nine-hour demand zone, ranging from $0.546 to $0.633, to give the uptrend another go and recover the losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos take a break to rethink directional bias
Bitcoin price is facing blockades, pausing its uptrend and even reversing it. This sudden lack of momentum has allowed bears to take control. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are also undergoing minor retracement.
XLM price and what’s next for Stellar bulls after a 25% rally
XLM price has overcome a resistance barrier vital to its uptrend and potential gains. The run-up needs to maintain the momentum to experience more gains in the near future.
Shiba Inu to outperform Dogecoin as SHIB get ready to breakout to $0.000040
Shiba Inu price action has been disappointing over the past few days. While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Cardano have experienced, in some cases, double-digit percentage gains, SHIBA has struggled to maintain a 3% gain. However, that may change very soon.
FTX announces support for Web3 gaming, begins in-house NFT game development
FTT token, considered the backbone of the FTX ecosystem, has attempted a recovery from a recent price drop as the exchange enters Web3 gaming and development. FTX exchange has forayed into Web3 gaming and NFT web development.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.