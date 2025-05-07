Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC rebounds as New Hampshire approves first US Bitcoin reserve

- Bitcoin price is retesting its key resistance level at $97,700; a breakout suggests gains toward $100,000.
- Ethereum nears key resistance at $1,861; a decisive close above could pave the way for a bullish run.
- XRP closes below its 50-day EMA at $2.20, raising the risk of a further drop toward $1.96.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is nearing its key resistance level at $97,700 on Wednesday; a decisive close above this level suggests gains toward $100,000. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices recover and approach their key resistance levels; a breakout suggests a recovery ahead.
New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte signed HB 302 into law on Tuesday, making the state the first in the US to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The law allows the state treasurer to invest up to 5% of public funds in Bitcoin and other digital assets.
New Hampshire is once again First in the Nation! 🎉— Governor Kelly Ayotte (@KellyAyotte) May 6, 2025
Just signed a new law allowing our state to invest in cryptocurrency and precious metals. pic.twitter.com/ua9bawZKbM
Bitcoin could extend gains toward $100,000 if it closes above its key resistance level
Bitcoin price was rejected from its daily resistance level of $97,000 on Friday and declined 2.89% over the next two days. However, at the start of this week, it recovered from its pullback and continued rising through Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it is approaching its key resistance level at $97,700. The current price action has two possibilities.
If BTC breaks and closes above its $97,700 level on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward its psychological resistance at $100,000.
Another scenario is that if BTC faces resistance around $97,700, it could extend the decline to retest its next key support level at $90,000.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 64, above its neutral level of 50, indicating a bullish momentum and supporting the bullish case. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart coils against each other, suggesting indecisiveness among the traders.
BTC/USDT daily chart
Ethereum nears its upper boundary of consolidation around $1,861
Ethereum price has been consolidating between the $1,700 and $1,861 zones for the last 13 days. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it is nearing its upper boundary of consolidation around $1,861.
If ETH breaks and closes above the daily resistance at $1,861, it could extend the rally to retest its psychological importance level at $2,000.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 56, above its neutral level of 50, indicating a bullish momentum. The MACD indicator also showed a bullish crossover last week, giving buy signals and suggesting a continuation of an upward trend.
ETH/USDT daily chart
However, if ETH faces a pullback, it could extend the decline to retest its lower boundary at $1,700. A successful close below this level could extend the decline to test its next support level at $1,449.
XRP shows weakness as it closes below its 50-day EMA
XRP price closed below its 50-day EMA level at $2.20 on Saturday and declined 2.21% until Monday. However, it recovered slightly the next day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $2.14.
If the 50-day EMA holds as resistance and XRP continues to decline, it could drop to $1.96.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 47, below its neutral level, indicating a bearish momentum. The MACD indicator also showed a bearish crossover on Monday, giving sell signals and suggesting a downward trend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, if XRP breaks and closes above the $2.20 level, it will extend the rally to retest its March 24 high of $2.50 before potentially reaching $3.00.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hyperliquid bulls aim for the $25 mark as open interest reaches a new all-time high
Hyperliquid price trades around $21.20 on Wednesday after rebounding nearly 6% so far this week. CoinGlass data shows HYPE open interest reaches a new all-time high of $697 million, suggesting a bullish outlook.
Litecoin price runs into 6.83 million LTC resistance cluster as open interest expands
Litecoin price crosses above $90 for the first time in 40 days, reflecting risk-on sentiment in the broader crypto market. The RSI indicator’s upward trend below overbought levels signals robust bullish momentum.
US-China trade talks could ignite XRP price rally as risk-on sentiment improves
Ripple price is mum, holding firmly to support at $2.10, as consolidation extends on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision on interest rates and trade talks between the United States and China.
Tether taps Asia's booming stablecoin market with Kaia and LINE NEXT
Tether deploys USDT stablecoin on the Kaia blockchain following a strategic partnership. USDT set for integration into LINE's Mini Dapp and self-custody wallet, offering stablecoin services to Asia's mainstream consumers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC looks set to head back to $100K after logging fourth straight week of gains
Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a decisive breakout above its key resistance level the previous day, and looks set to post a fourth consecutive week of gains.