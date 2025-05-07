Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC rebounds as New Hampshire approves first US Bitcoin reserve

Bitcoin price is retesting its key resistance level at $97,700; a breakout suggests gains toward $100,000.

Ethereum nears key resistance at $1,861; a decisive close above could pave the way for a bullish run.

XRP closes below its 50-day EMA at $2.20, raising the risk of a further drop toward $1.96.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is nearing its key resistance level at $97,700 on Wednesday; a decisive close above this level suggests gains toward $100,000. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices recover and approach their key resistance levels; a breakout suggests a recovery ahead.

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte signed HB 302 into law on Tuesday, making the state the first in the US to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The law allows the state treasurer to invest up to 5% of public funds in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

New Hampshire is once again First in the Nation! 🎉



Just signed a new law allowing our state to invest in cryptocurrency and precious metals. pic.twitter.com/ua9bawZKbM — Governor Kelly Ayotte (@KellyAyotte) May 6, 2025

Bitcoin could extend gains toward $100,000 if it closes above its key resistance level

Bitcoin price was rejected from its daily resistance level of $97,000 on Friday and declined 2.89% over the next two days. However, at the start of this week, it recovered from its pullback and continued rising through Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it is approaching its key resistance level at $97,700. The current price action has two possibilities.

If BTC breaks and closes above its $97,700 level on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward its psychological resistance at $100,000.

Another scenario is that if BTC faces resistance around $97,700, it could extend the decline to retest its next key support level at $90,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 64, above its neutral level of 50, indicating a bullish momentum and supporting the bullish case. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart coils against each other, suggesting indecisiveness among the traders.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Ethereum nears its upper boundary of consolidation around $1,861

Ethereum price has been consolidating between the $1,700 and $1,861 zones for the last 13 days. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it is nearing its upper boundary of consolidation around $1,861.

If ETH breaks and closes above the daily resistance at $1,861, it could extend the rally to retest its psychological importance level at $2,000.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 56, above its neutral level of 50, indicating a bullish momentum. The MACD indicator also showed a bullish crossover last week, giving buy signals and suggesting a continuation of an upward trend.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH faces a pullback, it could extend the decline to retest its lower boundary at $1,700. A successful close below this level could extend the decline to test its next support level at $1,449.

XRP shows weakness as it closes below its 50-day EMA

XRP price closed below its 50-day EMA level at $2.20 on Saturday and declined 2.21% until Monday. However, it recovered slightly the next day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $2.14.

If the 50-day EMA holds as resistance and XRP continues to decline, it could drop to $1.96.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 47, below its neutral level, indicating a bearish momentum. The MACD indicator also showed a bearish crossover on Monday, giving sell signals and suggesting a downward trend.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP breaks and closes above the $2.20 level, it will extend the rally to retest its March 24 high of $2.50 before potentially reaching $3.00.