Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, and XRP could face volatility as Trump’s “Liberation Day” nears

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $87,000 on Wednesday after recovering 4% in the last three days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) find support around their key level, suggesting a recovery on the cards. Traders should keep an eye on Trump’s upcoming “Liberation Day” on April 2, with significant tariff announcements, which could trigger increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market due to the potential impact of reciprocal tariffs.

Bitcoin could rally toward $90,000 if its 200-day EMA holds

Bitcoin price broke above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around $85,556 on Sunday and rose 4.45% until Monday. However, it hovered around the $87,000 level on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC still hovers around $87,000.

If BTC finds support around its 200-day EMA, it could extend the recovery to retest the key psychological level of $90,000. A successful close above this level could extend an additional rally toward its March 2 high of $95,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 51, above its neutral level of 50, indicating increasing bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bullish crossover on the daily chart last week, giving a buy signal and suggesting a bullish trend ahead. Additionally, it shows rising green histogram levels above its neutral level of zero, indicating strength in upward momentum.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC fails to find support around its 200-day EMA and closes below $85,000, it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $78,258.

Ethereum eyes a recovery if the $1,861 level holds

Ethereum price retested and found support around its daily level of $1,861 for the last two weeks, and it recovered nearly 7% last week. ETH continued its recovery on Monday and closed above $2,081. However, it faced a mild decline on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $2,056.

If the daily support around $1,861 holds, the ETH price could extend the recovery to retest its March 7 high of $2,258.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 39, facing rejection from its neutral level of 50 on Monday, indicating bearish momentum. However, the RSI must move above its neutral level of 50 for the recovery rally to be sustained. The MACD indicator showed a bullish crossover on the daily chart last week, giving a buy signal and suggesting a bullish trend ahead. Additionally, it shows rising green histogram levels above its neutral level of zero, indicating strength in upward momentum.

ETH/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if ETH breaks and closes below the daily support at $1,861, it could extend the decline to retest the next support level at $1,700.

Ripple bulls aim for $2.72 mark

Ripple price broke above its 100-day EMA at $2.32 last week and recovered almost 7%. However, XRP consolidated around its $2.44 level in the last two days. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $2.44.

If the 100-day EMA around $2.32 continues to hold, it could extend the recovery to retest its next resistance level at $2.72.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 52, hovering around the neutral level of 50, indicating indecisiveness among the traders. The RSI must point upward and move above its neutral level of 50 to sustain the bullish momentum. The MACD indicator showed a bullish crossover on the daily chart last week, giving a buy signal and suggesting a bullish trend ahead.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP fails to find support around its 100-day EMA and closes below, it could extend an additional decline to test its next support level at $1.96.