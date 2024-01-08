Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC could reach $50,000 if spot ETF anticipation climaxes

- Bitcoin price could ascend to $50,000 if SEC greenlights spot BTC ETF.
- Ethereum price readies for a possible 10% climb to $2,500 amid rising momentum and a weakening downtrend.
- Ripple price finds support at $0.5442, recovery rally in the works as altcoin hopes rest on SEC decision.
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains broadly bullish, though not to its full potential, as it could spring higher on chatter about regulator approval of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Altcoins, starting with Ethereum (ETH) price and Ripple (XRP) price, are also poised for a positive move, with all hopes pegged to the decision expected this week from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Also Read: Bitcoin Spot ETF could see SEC greenlight, Grayscale Investments files amended S-3 sets 1.5% fee
Bitcoin eyes $50,000 amid spot ETF-related optimism
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to intertwine itself with the midline of the weekly supply zone at $43,860 but could break out soon as spot ETF developments approach a deadline. The king of cryptocurrency’s price has strong support provided by the 25-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $43,130 and $41,391, respectively. The inclination of these moving averages to the north show it is the path with the least resistance.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also tipping north, showing rising momentum. Increased buying pressure above current levels could see Bitcoin price make a decisive move above the critical threshold of $43,860, before an extension to the next critical range at $48,000.
Once Bitcoin price overcomes the $48,000 steeple, it could make a quick run to the $50,000 psychological level before potential profit booking. However, traders keeping their profit appetite in check could set the pace for BTC to reach the highly ambitious target of $60,000.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, if early profit booking commences, instigated either by a rejection from the SEC or a delay in the decision, Bitcoin price could descend. Such a move could see it break below the 25 and 50-day EMAs before testing the confluence between the 100-day EMA and the horizontal line near the $37,800 level.
However, for the prevailing bullish outlook to be invalidated, Bitcoin price must close below the $30,000 psychological level.
Also Read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast, Analyzing possible short-term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Ethereum price coils up for a 10% climb
Ethereum (ETH) price remains within the confines of an ascending parallel channel, with the final retest of the lower boundary of the channel possibly precipitating a 10% climb to $2,500. The RSI is moving north, evidence of rising momentum, accentuated by the falling Average Directional Index (ADX), showing that the slump that saw ETH value drop is losing strength.
Increased buying pressure could see Ethereum price shatter the $2,388 resistance, before clearing the $2,445 range high as it heads to the forecasted $2,500 target. A strong jolt past this level could see ETH market value reach $3,000.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if profit takers pull the trigger, Ethereum price could roll over, potentially losing the support at $2,135. Below this level, the cliff could send Ether to the depths of $2,000, or in a dire case, invalidate the bullish outlook by breaking and closing below $1,935.
Also Read: Ethereum price could target $3,000 with ETH whales buying the dip
Ripple price could scale a recovery with $0.5442 support holding
Ripple (XRP) price may have bottomed out after the $0.5442 support came into play. The RSI edging north points to rising momentum, whereas the ADX indicator rising suggests a strengthening trend.
Enhanced buyer momentum could see Ripple price overcome the critical support at $0.5784, potentially going as high as to breach the resistance due to the descending trendline and collecting sell-side liquidity around the $0.7000 psychological level.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if traders who got wrecked during the January 2 crash choose to exit the market after breaking even, XRP price could drop, with a break below the $0.5442 support exposing Ripple price to a cliff. This would expose further downside as low as the midline of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) at $0.5002. A break and close below this level would confirm the continuation of the downtrend.
Also Read: Ripple price likely to bounce 20% as balance restores in the XRP market
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Stacks price could trigger 25% rally ahead of Bitcoin spot ETF approval this week
Stacks (STX) price shows strength despite the market slump in the New York trading session on Sunday. One of the reasons could be that Bitcoin-related altcoins like Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV and others are going to see demand due to the upcoming ETF approval.
PancakeSwap futures on Arbitrum hit $1 billion trade volume, fails to catalyze CAKE price recovery
PancakeSwap (CAKE), the token of a decentralized exchange platform, failed to recover from its slump despite the recent developments in the project’s ecosystem. The DEXes futures trading on Arbitrum hit a key milestone alongside a massive token burn by the exchange platform.
Bitcoin Spot ETF could see SEC greenlight, Grayscale Investments files amended S-3 sets 1.5% fee
Bitcoin Spot ETFs are likely to receive the US financial regulator’s approval as early as this week, according to a Bloomberg report. BTC holders are awaiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) greenlight on the securities product with the upcoming deadline on January 10.
Why Litecoin active addresses spike is not a bullish sign
Ordinals made headlines for congestion on the Bitcoin blockchain, the NFT-like assets have caused a spike in active addresses on Litecoin (LTC). The surge in address activity is therefore unlikely to fuel a rally in LTC as the hype surrounding ordinals increases.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).