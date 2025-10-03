TRENDING:
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC and ETH eye record highs, XRP breaks above bullish pattern

  • Bitcoin price closes above the $120,000 resistance, with bulls aiming for record highs.
  • Ethereum price nears its daily resistance at $4,488, a firm close could trigger a rally toward all-time highs.
  • XRP breaks above the falling wedge pattern, with the next bullish target set at $3.40.
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing a bullish setup as of Friday. With BTC and ETH bulls aiming for their respective record highs, while XRP breaks above a bullish pattern, targeting a higher leg in the upcoming days.

Bitcoin closes above the $120,000 psychological level

Bitcoin price started the week on a positive note, extending its recovery by 1.92% on Monday and closing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $114,076. However, on Tuesday, BTC declined slightly but found support around the 50-day EMA, continuing its rally for the next two days and closing above $120,000. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers at around $119,800.

If BTC continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally toward the all-time high of $124,474.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 64, above the neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover on Wednesday, providing a buy signal and suggesting the start of an upward trend ahead.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $116,000.

Ethereum could extend gains if it closes above $4,488 resistance

Ethereum price found support around the 200-day EMA at $3,905 on September 25 and recovered 7.10% by Sunday. As the week began, ETH continued its recovery, closing above the daily resistance at $4,232 on Wednesday and rising 3.14% the next day, nearing the next key resistance at $4,488. At the time of writing on Friday, ETH hovers around $4,500.

If ETH closes above the daily resistance at $4,488 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward the record highs at $4,956.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 57, which is above the neutral level of 50, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. Like Bitcoin, ETH’s MACD indicator also showed a bullish crossover this week, supporting the bullish view.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support level at $4,232.

XRP validates falling wedge pattern 

Ripple price breaks above the falling wedge pattern (drawn by joining multiple lows and highs with two trendlines since mid-July) on Thursday. A breakout of this pattern generally favours the bulls. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers around $3.01.

If XRP continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the next daily resistance at $3.40.

Like Ethereum, XRP’s RSI and MACD indicators on the daily chart support a bullish outlook

XRP/USDT daily chart 

However, if XRP faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $2.72.

