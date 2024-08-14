Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin retests its key resistance level around $62,000

Bitcoin price looks set for a downturn as it approaches its key resistance level of around $62,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices are likely to decline as they near their key resistance levels, whereas Ripple (XRP) is showing stability around the daily support level of $0.544, indicating the potential for a recovery.

Bitcoin price is poised for rejection after retesting key resistance level

Bitcoin price has consistently faced resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $62,066, drawn from the swing high of $70,079 on July 29 to the low of $49,101 on August 5. As of Wednesday, it is trading up by 0.1% at $60,642.

If the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $62,066 continues to act as resistance, in conjunction with the broken trendline and the 100-day Exponential Moving Average at around $62,649, selling pressure could increase.

A failure to break above $62,066 might result in an almost 20% decline, potentially testing the daily support level of $49,917.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) trade below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, suggesting an impending bearish trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if Bitcoin closes above the August 2 high of $65,596, it would set a higher high on the daily chart, possibly leading to a 6% price increase and testing the weekly resistance at $69,648.

Ethereum price is set for a decline after retesting its key resistance level

Ethereum price is retesting its 50% retracement level of $2,843 (drawn from the swing high of $3,562 on July 22 and the swing low of $2,124 on August 5). This level coincides closely with the daily resistance at $2,927, making it a key resistance zone. As of Wednesday, it trades slightly higher by 0.2% at $2,704.

If Ethereum's price does not break above $2,843, it may fall by 25% to test its weekly support level at $2,118.

This bearish outlook is reinforced by the daily RSI and AO, which have dropped below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, indicating a prevailing bearish trend.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if Ethereum's price closes above the July 29 high of $3,396, it will establish a higher high on the daily chart, potentially driving a 5% increase to revisit the July 22 high of $3,562.

Ripple price shows potential for a rally after finding support around the daily level

Ripple faced rejection at the daily resistance level of $0.643 on August 8, leading to a 10.35% drop over the next three days. However, on Monday, it found support at around $0.544, which led to a 1.5% recovery the following day. As of Wednesday, Ripple is trading slightly higher at $0.578, up 0.45%.

If the daily support at $0.544 holds, XRP could rally 10% to challenge the next resistance level at $0.643.

The daily chart’s RSI has moved above its neutral level of 50, and AO is on its way to doing the same. The bullish trend will be reinforced if both momentum indicators trade above their neutral levels.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if Ripple's price closes below the $0.544 daily support level, it would shift the market structure by creating a lower low on the daily chart, potentially leading to a 9.5% decline to revisit the August 7 low of $0.492.