Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC coils up amid fading momentum

If Bitcoin price slips below the $24,995 key support level, the odds of a bearish breakdown increase.

Ethereum price could fall below the $1,621 level over the weekend as investor aggression reduces.

Ripple price could fall back into the bearish technical formation with prospects for an 8% slump to $0.4600.

Bitcoin (BTC) price appears to be coilin up for the next move, after a longstanding consolidation. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) have mimicked the same outlook, forecasting a possible directional bias in the days to come.

Bitcoin price lacks directional bias, make-or-break support nearby

Bitcoin (BTC) price is moving west, consolidating within a narrow range after breaking below a crucial support level during the August 17 crash. With weekends known to be rather lulled, the odds of a move north are slim unless large holders act.

The $24,995 support level is a ‘make-or-break’ for Bitcoin price. A decisive break below would send BTC to the psychological $24,000 and mark a bearish shift in trend. In the dire case, seller momentum could see the king of crypto hit $21,915, levels last seen around mid-March.

Both the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator and the RSI recently gave buy signals. The RSI rose out of oversold territory at the end of August and the MACD line crossed above its signal line in negative territory at the same time. Despite these signals only reflecting a brief dead-cat bounce in price that quickly fell back at the start of September, there is still a possibility of a recovery evolving.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

A resurgence by the bulls could provide such an impetus for Bitcoin price, fueling a recovery to the upside. Such a move could send BTC above the 200-, 50-, and eventually the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $27,066, $27,414, and $27,763 levels before ultimately restoring above the support offered by the ascending trendline at $29,692.

In a highly ambitious case, Bitcoin price could foray into the zone above the psychological $30,000 before tagging $31,518. While the possibility for a northbound move remains bleak in the near term, it would constitute a 20% climb above current levels.

