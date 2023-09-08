Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC coils up amid fading momentum

- If Bitcoin price slips below the $24,995 key support level, the odds of a bearish breakdown increase.
- Ethereum price could fall below the $1,621 level over the weekend as investor aggression reduces.
- Ripple price could fall back into the bearish technical formation with prospects for an 8% slump to $0.4600.
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears to be coilin up for the next move, after a longstanding consolidation. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) have mimicked the same outlook, forecasting a possible directional bias in the days to come.
Also Read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI.
Bitcoin price lacks directional bias, make-or-break support nearby
Bitcoin (BTC) price is moving west, consolidating within a narrow range after breaking below a crucial support level during the August 17 crash. With weekends known to be rather lulled, the odds of a move north are slim unless large holders act.
The $24,995 support level is a ‘make-or-break’ for Bitcoin price. A decisive break below would send BTC to the psychological $24,000 and mark a bearish shift in trend. In the dire case, seller momentum could see the king of crypto hit $21,915, levels last seen around mid-March.
Both the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator and the RSI recently gave buy signals. The RSI rose out of oversold territory at the end of August and the MACD line crossed above its signal line in negative territory at the same time. Despite these signals only reflecting a brief dead-cat bounce in price that quickly fell back at the start of September, there is still a possibility of a recovery evolving.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
A resurgence by the bulls could provide such an impetus for Bitcoin price, fueling a recovery to the upside. Such a move could send BTC above the 200-, 50-, and eventually the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $27,066, $27,414, and $27,763 levels before ultimately restoring above the support offered by the ascending trendline at $29,692.
In a highly ambitious case, Bitcoin price could foray into the zone above the psychological $30,000 before tagging $31,518. While the possibility for a northbound move remains bleak in the near term, it would constitute a 20% climb above current levels.
Also Read: Bitcoin all-time high in 2025? BTC price idea reveals 'bull run launch’
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Ethereum price tests the $1,621 support
Ethereum (ETH) price is testing the $1,621 support level, which is shaky ground, considering momentum is fading.
A drop below this buyer congestion level with a lot of uncollected liquidity hanging beneath could see ETH test the $1,529 support level.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, revitalized momentum among bulls could see Ethereum price pivot at $1,621 before forging north to the 50-day EMA at $1,734. The ascension could extend, possibly reaching the area where the 200- and 100-day EMAs appear to converge at $1,762 and $1,773, respectively.
With the right momentum, inspired by a strong move by Bitcoin, the price could see Ethereum price hit $1,841, an area last tested on August 15.
Also Read: Ethereum whales accumulate ETH as researchers explore scaling beyond EIP-4844.
Ripple price breaks out from a bearish trend, decisive?
Ripple (XRP) price has broken out from a descending parallel channel after the exhaustion blow-off move lower on August 17. These are both bullish signs that the downtrend has finished. Further confirmation would be provided should the remittance token record a daily candlestick close above the 200-day EMA at $0.5233.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
If sidelined investors or late buyers come in, the increased buying momentum could see Ripple price tag, or in a highly bullish case, overcome the resistance presented by the confluence resistance area between the 100-day and 50-day EMAs at $0.5547 and $0.5580 levels respectively.
Overcoming these hurdles could clear the way for Ripple price to reach the psychological $0.7000 level. This would indicate a 15% drop.
From a bearish perspective, there is still a risk Ripple price could slip back below the upper boundary of the descending channel and potentially extend to the July 13 lows around $0.4600. This would represent an 8% fall. In a dire case, Ripple price could extend to the midline of the bearish technical formation at $0.4191.
Also Read: XRP price likely to slump as pro-XRP attorney Deaton analyzes the Howey memo and Hinman speech
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it would help if Gary Gensler was no longer SEC Chair
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal are both optimistic on the dismissal of the SEC's lawsuit against the crypto exchange platform.
LBRY plans to appeal ruling that considered LBC token a security
Content distribution platform LBRY said late Thursday that it has filed a notice of appeal against a recent ruling that declared the LBC token as an unregistered security.
MakerDAO likely to spend $100 million on development and testing of tokenized US Treasury bonds
MakerDAO expressed its interest in acquiring US Treasury bills back in February 2022. Since then, the decentralized organization spent $2 billion purchasing short-term bonds.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Back in 2021, Vitalik Buterin, received nearly 505 trillion SHIB from Ryoshi, the creator of the Shiba Inu project. Buterin donated 10% of the tokens to a Covid-19 relief charity and sent 90% to a dead-end wallet address.
Bitcoin: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.