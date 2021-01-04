Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple: BTC hits $34,700 and ETH explodes past $1,000

- It has been an amazing week for the cryptocurrency market which stands at an $862 total capitalization.
- Bitcoin price has hit a new all-time high at $34,700 and Ethereum price finally followed blasting through $1,000.
Ethereum was clearly lagging behind Bitcoin but bulls have finally managed to push the smart-contracts giant to new highs above $1,000. The ETH/BTC chart exploded by around 52% indicating that Ethereum is gaining a lot of momentum.
Ethereum price hits $1,162 and aims for a new all-time high
Ethereum had a massive 60% rally in just 48 hours hitting a high of $1,162 and remains trading at $1,027 at the time of writing. It seems that Ethereum is finally catching up to Bitcoin which has been posting new all-time highs almost every single day.
ETH/BTC daily chart
On the daily chart of the ETH/BTC chart, there is a clear uptrend established after a massive spike in the past 48 hours. This is the first time we see an uptrend since July 2020. However, we still need to see more continuation.
ETH IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows very little resistance to the upside above $1,000. With the current momentum, it seems that Ethereum price can easily climb back towards $1,180 and aim for a new all-time high.
ETH/USD 6-hour chart
However, the IOMAP chart also shows low support on the way down until the significant area between $872 and $903. This point combined with the sell signal presented by the TD Sequential indicator on the 6-hour chart would suggest that Ethereum price is at risk of falling towards $900 if the signal is confirmed.
Bitcoin price continues with its unstoppable rally
Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high at $34,778 and despite the most recent sell-off towards $28,130, the digital asset has recovered quickly and is trading at $32,000 again.
BTC Holders Distribution
Surprisingly, the number of whales holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC ($32,000,000 and $320,000,000) has increased significantly in the past week from 2,128 to 2,191 currently, despite Bitcoin price hitting new highs. This indicates that whales are ready to hold and expect the price to continue rising.
BTC MVRV(30d) chart
However, the MVRV chart shows Bitcoin price is in the danger zone which usually indicates the digital asset is about to see a major pullback. Nonetheless, investors should remain extra careful as the volatility is extreme.
XRP price has trouble recovering and remains weak
The SEC has sued Ripple arguing that XRP is a security. Since the announcement, XRP price dropped by 70%, and although it has recovered a bit, it is still down by 61%. Most analysts believe XRP price will continue to decline or remain flat until there is a clear decision by the SEC, which could take months.
This can be extremely detrimental to XRP because most top cryptocurrencies are rallying. Investors might end up shifting their money from XRP to others as the digital asset remains in a downtrend or flat.
XRP Holders Distribution chart
The XRP Holders Distribution chart seems to add credence to the theory above as the number of whales with at least 10,000,000 coins has massively dropped from 356 on December 25 to a low of 308. This indicates that large holders are exiting their XRP positions, most likely to invest in other coins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Following Bitcoin, both for the good and bad
The LTC/USD pair has accumulated a 108% gain since the end of November, a time during which it has enjoyed the tailwinds that the all-powerful Bitcoin has generated.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar explodes 25% but correction seems imminent
Stellar was trailing behind Bitcoin and was trading in a daily downtrend. However, in the past 24 hours, bulls have managed to push Stellar price above several resistance points with a 25% pump.
Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests alt season may never come
One of the most common theories and indicators of the beginning of alt seasons is the decline in Bitcoin’s dominance which currently stands at 68.4%. In 2017, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 63% right before plummeting down to 32% which paved the way for the alt season.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.