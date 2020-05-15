Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin has a lack of healthy support, while Ethereum faces a stack of strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $9,792.80

: $9,792.80 Current Price: $9221.35

BTC/USD has a lack of healthy support on the downside. On the upside, the bulls face strong resistance at $9,500, which has the Previous Month high and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open: $203

$203 Current Price: $193.15

Ethereum faces a stack of strong resistance levels at $199, $201 and $205. $199 has the 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Pivot POint support-one, one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-hour SMA 5.

$201 has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour SMA 10, one-day SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200. Finally, $205 has the one-week 38.2% and one-month 23.6% Fibonacci retracement levels.

On the downside, healthy support lies at $191, which has the one-month 38.2% and one-day 161.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

Ripple

Open: $0.204

$0.204 Current Price: $0.196

Ripple has one strong resistance and support level at $0.209 and $0.176, respectively. The former has the Previous Week low, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day SMA 10.

The $0.176 support level has the one-month Pivot Point support-one and Previous Year low.

