Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bulls push the price up – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,326.78

$11,326.78 Current Price: $11,459.30

BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels at $11,500 and $11,770. The former has the Previous Month high. The $11,770-level is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Previous High.

On the downside, we have a healthy level at $10,900 which has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and weekly Pivot Point one support-two.

Ethereum

Open : $383.26

: $383.26 Current Price: $387.10

ETH/USD has a strong resistance level a $410, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $387.50 and $368. The former has the Previous Week low, while the latter has the weekly Pivot Point one support-one.

Ripple

Open: $0.2765

$0.2765 Current Price: $0.2774

XRP/USD has two strong resistance level at $0.29 and $0.2850. The former has the one-day Previous High and monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one. The $0.2850-level has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. On the downside, the $0.2625 support level has the Previous Month high.

