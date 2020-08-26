Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bulls push the price up – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $11,326.78
- Current Price: $11,459.30
BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels at $11,500 and $11,770. The former has the Previous Month high. The $11,770-level is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Previous High.
On the downside, we have a healthy level at $10,900 which has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and weekly Pivot Point one support-two.
Ethereum
- Open: $383.26
- Current Price: $387.10
ETH/USD has a strong resistance level a $410, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $387.50 and $368. The former has the Previous Week low, while the latter has the weekly Pivot Point one support-one.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2765
- Current Price: $0.2774
XRP/USD has two strong resistance level at $0.29 and $0.2850. The former has the one-day Previous High and monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one. The $0.2850-level has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. On the downside, the $0.2625 support level has the Previous Month high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
