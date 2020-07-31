Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD readies $12,000 charge – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $11,119.28

: $11,119.28 Current Price: $11,377

BTC/USD has strong resistance at $11,450, which has the one-month Fibonacci 161.8% retracement levels, among others. On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $11,100, which has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open : $335.26

: $335.26 Current Price: $346.55

ETH/USD also has one strong resistance and support level at $367 and $324. The former has the Previous Year high. The $324-level has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-two and one-day SMA 5.

Ripple

Open : $0.2446

: $0.2446 Current Price: $0.2552

XRP/USD has no strong resistance levels. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $0.2445 and $0.2330. The former has the one-month Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level. Finally, the $0.2330-level has the one-day SMA 5 and one-week Pivot Point resistance-three.

