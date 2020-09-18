Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC eyes drop to $10,500?

Cryptos |
  • MicroStrategy, a publicly-traded business intel firm, has recently bought an additional $175 million worth of Bitcoin. 
  • US Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing through 2023 may push more investors to Bitcoin.
  • Analyst CryptoWhale cited four reasons as to why XRP is better than BTC. 

Bitcoin

US Fed’s quantitative easing to push more investors towards Bitcoin? 

The US Federal Reserve has recently announced that it will keep interest rates near 0% through 2023 - a move that could potentially push more investors towards cryptocurrencies. The Fed noted that near-zero interest rates would likely help the US recover from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In a press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said: 

With regard to interest rates, we now indicate that we expect it will be appropriate to maintain the current 0 to 0.25% target range for the federal funds rate until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the committee’s assessment of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to exceed 2% for some time.

According to a Decrypt report, Charles Bovaird, Vice President of Content at Quantum Economics, said that the low-interest rates could make investors turn to non-interest-bearing assets like Bitcoin. In his opinion, investors drawn to certain assets because they pay interest will now have less incentive to invest their money into them.

The world of traditional finance has already been looking to gold and digital assets amid the pandemic's economic fallout. A few days back, the correlation between gold and Bitcoin prices reached record-highs, indicating that the digital currency is becoming more of a safe-haven asset. That could continue if low-interest rates create a snowball effect.

BTC is in the early stages of a major bull market, Pantera Capital CEO

The US Federal Reserve recently said that it would keep interest rates near 0% through 2023. In a Blockchain Letter, Dan Morehead, the CEO of Pantera Capital, criticized the Fed’s quantitative easing and advised people to buy Bitcoin. He noted that corporate America is in for a brutal third-quarter earnings season while stocks continue to ignore the fundamentals and find new highs. 

In response to Fed Chairman Jerome Chairman Powell’s monetary policy, Morehead advised people to buy Bitcoin. He explained how hard assets such as gold have been on a tear this year, unaffected by the pandemic's fallout.

But cryptocurrencies have outperformed most other assets year-to-date, as features like scarcity are essential in a post-pandemic world, in Morehead’s opinion.

Pantera Capital believes Bitcoin is at the start of a bull run. 

We strongly believe we are in the early stages of a large bull market fueled by both a powerful global macro tide and growing fundamentals in the underlying technology.

MicroStrategy purchases yet another $175M worth Bitcoin 

MicroStrategy, one of the largest publicly traded business intelligence firms, has recently bought another $175 million worth of Bitcoin. This brings the company’s overall Bitcoin purchase to a soaring $425 million. Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s CEO, took to Twitter to share the news

In August, MicroStrategy had announced its initial $250 million Bitcoin investment. In a press release, the firm had noted that Bitcoin is a better store-of-value asset class than fiat currencies, especially given the global economic fallout caused by the pandemic. The company now views the leading cryptocurrency as “the principal holding in its treasury reserve strategy.”

According to a CoinDesk report, Saylor said that the BTC purchase is a long-term, multi-generational investment. 

This is not a speculation, nor is it a hedge. This was a deliberate corporate strategy to adopt a Bitcoin standard.

The CEO also mentioned that MicroStrategy started to see cash as a potentially expensive storage method for surpluses. He said that Bitcoin and stock buybacks are the only two quality places to direct surplus funds. 

We just had the awful realization that we were sitting on top of a $500 million ice cube that’s melting.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC is on the verge of forming an evening star pattern as the bears eked out an advantage over the bulls after three consecutive buyer-heavy sessions. BTC has formed the bearish flag pattern. If the bulls somehow sustain their positive momentum, they have the space to grow till $11,100. After encountering resistance at the upward trending line, the price will probably fall to the $10,475 support line.

The latest candlestick has the green-9 label, as per the TD pattern. This also indicates that the price has finished its current upward trend and may fall soon. The bears will probably aim to take the price down. 

However, the BTC IOMAP shows a glimmer of hope for the bulls.

BTC IOMAP

fxsoriginal

As you can see, BTC is sitting on top of a healthy support line. BTC bears can drop the price to $10,600 before it encounters a strong support wall. On the upside, BTC faces a week-medium resistance line. If the buyers retain their momentum, there is a good possibility of BTC breaking above the aforementioned flag pattern and go up to $11,275 before it meets a strong resistance wall.

BTC on-chain metrics

BTC daily active addresses

fxsoriginal

Bitcoin’s daily active addresses had crossed a million three out of the last four days. This sustained engagement shows that the BTC network is currently very healthy, which is usually a bullish sign.

Ethereum

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD daily chart

Ethereum has charted the morning star pattern as the price went up from $365.65 to $390, breaking above the SMA 20's resistance in the process. There is every chance for the price to jump up and breach the $400-level. The price has been consolidating in an ascending triangle pattern, as it preps for a breakout. The latest candlestick has the green-1 label in the TD pattern, which indicates that the price has started an upward trend. The relative strength index (RSI) is trending hovering in the neutral zone, giving ETH more room for growth.

ETH/USD IOMAP

fxsoriginal

The ETH IOMAP makes for pretty interesting reading. The downside potential of the price is heavily limited by the $389.50 to $378.75 support wall. On the upside, the buyers face a medium-to-strong resistance wall between $390.80 to $401.50. However, if the price break past this level, as we think it will, ETH has room to grow till $425 till it encounters another similar resistance level of note. 

ETH on-chain metrics

#1 Development Activity

fxsoriginal

Ethereum’s on-chain development activity has shot up dramatically recently due to the DeFi craze. More development activity = healthier network. This is a heavily bullish sign.

#2 Holders distribution

fxsoriginal

There has been a recent spike in holders with 1-10 coins and 10-100 coins. This could either be a direct result of the DeFi craze, or it could also mean that investors are strengthening their position before the ETH 2.0 upgrade. This is also a positive sign.

Ripple

Popular analyst explains why XRP is a better asset than BTC 

A popular cryptocurrency analyst who goes by the name “CryptoWhale” took to Twitter to explain the advantages XRP has over other digital assets. 

CryptoWhale further explained why, despite its fundamental strengths, XRP has a lot of naysayers. The analyst noted that a majority of XRP investors fell victim to the “FOMO” during the “2017 pump and dump.” This caused many to hate the asset and create a subconscious prejudice towards XRP. 

CryptoWhale mentioned that they believe XRP will eventually rise from the ashes. 

Nevertheless, the analyst highlighted that now is not the time to accumulate XRP. They said that the entire cryptocurrency market is due for one more capitulation with Bitcoin leading the plunge. CryptoWhale plans to increase its XRP exposure only after the correction is over. 

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls have stayed in the control of the market after the price bounced up from the upward trending line. In the process, the price went up from $0.243 to $0.2525 over the last two days. XRP/USD is presently trending in a bearish flag pattern. The buyers have the room to grow the price till $0.265 before the price encounters resistance at the upward trending and falls down. Investors may use this opportunity to strengthen their positions and sell-off at the $0.265-levels to profit.

XRP On-chain metrics

Development activity

fxsoriginal

Ripple’s on-chain development activity has seen a pretty impressive rise in recent times, which shows that the network is presently healthy and growing. This is a bullish sign.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2524
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.2524
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2535
Daily SMA50 0.2748
Daily SMA100 0.2346
Daily SMA200 0.2142
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2586
Previous Daily Low 0.2463
Previous Weekly High 0.2489
Previous Weekly Low 0.2301
Previous Monthly High 0.328
Previous Monthly Low 0.2485
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2539
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.251
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2463
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2401
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.234
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2586
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2647
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2709

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

ChainLink Price Analysis: LINK whales go into buying frenzy despite the decline in prices

ChainLink Price Analysis: LINK whales go into buying frenzy despite the decline in prices

ChainLink hit a new all-time high at $20.11 on August 16 and was outperforming the market by a lot. Unfortunately, the selling pressure eventually hit LINK, which has seen a notable pullback towards $9.1. 

More News

0x Price Prediction: ZRX flashes buy signal, aiming for $0.50

0x Price Prediction: ZRX flashes buy signal, aiming for $0.50

0x is an open-source protocol that supports the peer-to-peer exchange of tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. The users of the protocol can stake its native token ZRX to earn rewards in ETH. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Compound Price Prediction: COMP strong buy signal could push it towards $170

Compound Price Prediction: COMP strong buy signal could push it towards $170

Compound was one of the most successful DeFi projects to hit the market, jumping towards $1 billion in market capitalization just days after getting listed. Compound is still ranked 41st, and bulls are looking for a clear breakout to the upside.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised to retest $10,500 before the growth resumed

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised to retest $10,500 before the growth resumed

The daily close above $11,000 (the daily high of September 16) will invalidate the bearish signal and bring more bulls to the market. Meanwhile, on the upside, the critical local resistance is created by the daily SMA50 on approach to $11,300. 

Read More

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy

Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location