Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC and XRP lack strong resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $11,983.50

$11,983.50 Open: $11,655.87

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $11,600 and $11,800.

$11,600 has the one-day Previous Low and daily Pivot Point. Finally, the $11,800-level has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.

Ethereum

Current Price: $482.35

$482.35 Open:$433.88

ETH/USD has a clear path to enter the $500 region. Bulls face resistance at $528, which is highlighted by the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-two.

On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $482 and $437. The former has the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one, while the latter has the weekly Pivot Point one resistance-two and daily Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

Ripple

Current Price: $0.2958

$0.2958 Open: $0.2814

Like BTC/USD, XRP/USD also lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, it has healthy support at $0.28, which has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, onde-day Previous Low and daily Pivot Point one support-one.