Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC and XRP lack strong resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Current Price: $11,983.50
- Open: $11,655.87
BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $11,600 and $11,800.
$11,600 has the one-day Previous Low and daily Pivot Point. Finally, the $11,800-level has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.
Ethereum
- Current Price: $482.35
- Open:$433.88
ETH/USD has a clear path to enter the $500 region. Bulls face resistance at $528, which is highlighted by the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-two.
On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $482 and $437. The former has the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one, while the latter has the weekly Pivot Point one resistance-two and daily Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
Ripple
- Current Price: $0.2958
- Open: $0.2814
Like BTC/USD, XRP/USD also lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, it has healthy support at $0.28, which has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, onde-day Previous Low and daily Pivot Point one support-one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
