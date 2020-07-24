Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,614.56

$9,614.56 Current Price: $9,609

BTC/USD is still moving sluggishly even though news recently came out that It has been deemed as “Money” under Washington, D.C., Money Transmitters Act. Read more about this here.

BTC/USD has one strong support level at $9,585. It sees a confluence of the one-day Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level among others.

Ethereum

Open: $275.64

$275.64 Current Price: $285.42

ETH/USD has jumped tremendously this Friday after getting a boost from the increased user activity in various DeFi protocols. ETH/USD has two healthy support levels at $285 and $278.

The $285-level has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-month Pivot Point resistance-three. The $278-level is highlighted by the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and the one-month Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level.

Ripple

Open: $0.2087

$0.2087 Current Price: $0.2058

XRP/USD has healthy support at $0.188, which has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point support-one.

