Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC & XRP lack healthy support – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,529.43

$11,529.43 Current Price: $11,414

BTC/USD has one strong resistance level at $11,875, which has the one-day and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels.

Ethereum

Open: $388

$388 Current Price: $383

ETH/USD has a strong resistance level at $390, highlighted by the Monthly Pivot Point 1 resistance-one and daily Pivot Point 1 support-three. On the downside, we have one healthy support at $365, which has the Previous Year high.

Ripple

Open: $0.2792

$0.2792 Current Price: $0.2757

XRP/USD has three strong resistance levels at $0.2915, $0.2935 and $0.2985. The $0.2915 has the monthly Pivot Point 1 resistance-one. Up next, the $0.2935-level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. Finally, the $0.2985 resistance level has the daily Pivot Point one resistance one.

