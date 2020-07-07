Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC/USD lacks healthy support – Daily confluence detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,345.68

$9,345.68 Close: $9,249.70

BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, it has two strong resistance levels at $9,300 and $9,485.

$9,300 has the 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement levels, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10 and 15-min SMA 50.

$9,485 has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Pivot Point resistance-two and one-day Pivot Point resistance-one.

Ethereum

Open : $241.84

: $241.84 Close: $238.44

ETH/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside, but it has one healthy support at $234. This level has the one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-week Pivot Point resistance-one, Previous Week high, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.

Ripple

Open : $0.1888

: $0.1888 Close: $0.1841

XRP/USD has one strong support and resistance level, each at $0.181 and $0.1875. $0.181 level has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-one, Previous Week high, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-hour SMA 100. $0.1875 has the 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-week Pivot Point resistance-three, one-day 23.6% and one-month 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels.

