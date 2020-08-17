Top 3 coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC and XRP lack strong resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $11,918.65
- Current Price: $12,334.81
BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside, giving the bulls full license to push the price up to the $13,000-level. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $12,255 and $11,550.
The $12,255-level has the one-month and one-week Pivot Point resistance-one, among others. The $11,550-level is highlighted by the daily Pivot Point support-three, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Ethereum
- Open: $433.86
- Current Price: $439.43
ETH/USD has one resistance and support level at $446 and $444, respectively. The former has the Previous Week high and one-day Pivot Point resistance-one. The one-month Pivot Point resistance-two highlights the $444-support level.
Ripple
- Open: $0.3046
- Current Price: $0.3238
XRP/USD has two strong support levels at $0.2950 and $0.2855. The former has the one-day Previous Low and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. Finally, the $0.2855-level is highlighted by the daily Pivot Point support-three and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
