Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: All three coins lack healthy support – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,237

$9,237 Current Price: $9,093

BTC/USD lacks healthy support but has two strong resistance levels at $9,225 and $9,335.

$9,225 has the one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, 15-min SMA 200, one-week and one-month 23.6 Fibonacci retracement levels.

$9,335 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 100 and one-day Previous High.

Etheruem

Open: $231

$231 Current Price: $226.45

ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $228 and $233. $228 has the one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200

$233 has the one-day SMA 10, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve and 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve.

Ripple

Open: $0.1766

$0.1766 Current Price: $0.1748

XRP/USD’s strong resistance levels at $0.18 and $0.1875. $0.18 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-day Previous High, Previous week low, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200. $0.1875 has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

