- Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors among other high-profile celebrities were hit with a lawsuit for endorsing FTX exchange.
- In the latest scrutiny against FTX exchange, a group of investors filed a lawsuit against the group of celebrities alongside the platform.
- The lawsuit alleges that the defendants were active participants in the offer and sale of unregistered securities.
FTX’s bankruptcy raised concerns among traders in the crypto community. A group of investors filed a lawsuit against celebrities Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors, an American professional basketball team, for endorsing the FTX exchange.
Also read: FTX contagion spreads to Gemini, the exchange delays withdrawals on lending program
Celebrities and professional football team scrutinized following FTX collapse
The fall of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) FTX exchange has resulted in scrutiny from regulators worldwide. FTX exchange’s collapse and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing could act as the tipping point to speed up regulations in cryptocurrencies.
SBF’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy wiped out millions in user funds. FTX was the second-largest exchange by trade volume before its liquidity crisis. A group of investors have filed a lawsuit against celebrities and influencers who endorsed FTX exchange.
The class action lawsuit is aimed at Samuel Bankman-Fried, FTX’s founder and CEO in addition to celebrities who promoted the exchange. The lawsuit alleges that Bankman-Fried and the celebrities were potentially a part of a scheme to defraud investors. It also claims that the scheme was devised to “take advantage of unsophisticated investors from around the country.”
Leading law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and the Moskowitz Law Firm brought the lawsuit to the Florida Southern District Court. The premise is that the defendants participated in the offer and sale of unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts.
Some of the celebrities named in the lawsuit are Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, Gisele Bündchen, Kevin O’Leary, and even the American basketball team, the Golden State Warriors.
The lawsuit reads:
FTX’s business was based upon false representations and deceptive conduct. Although many incriminating FTX emails and texts have already been destroyed, we located them and they are evidence of how FTX’s fraudulent scheme was designed to take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country.
The implosion of FTX exchange and SBF’s trading firm Alameda Research had a ripple effect on cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms in the ecosystem. Crypto lender BlockFi is considering filing for bankruptcy and crypto brokerage Genesis suspended withdrawals after FTX’s collapse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
