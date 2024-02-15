Share:

TokenFi price has formed a double bottom setup, forecasting a 28% move to the upside.

Investors can expect a minimum of 23% rally after clearing the $0.0395 hurdle.

A breakdown of the $0.0286 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.

TokenFi (TOKEN) price has been moving sideways as it trades below a key resistance level. This barrier is critical in determining where TOKEN heads next. A breakout could lead to handsome, double-digit gains for holders. Rejection, however, could send the altcoin sliding lower.

TokenFi price at crossroads

TokenFi price action over the last six weeks has created a double bottom pattern. This setup contains two distinctive troughs formed below a horizontal resistance level known as “the neckline”. This setup forms after a steep correction. It represents a bottom formation and is a symptom of trend reversal.

This technical formation forecasts a 28% rally to $0.0413, obtained by adding the distance between the peak and the second trough and adding it to the breakout point at the neckline of $0.0320. TokenFi price needs to produce a twelve-hour candlestick close above the $0.0320 neckline resistance level, however, to validate the setup and kickstart an upswing.

It is worth noting, however, that TokenFi price could retrace 8% lower to retest the $0.0286 support level before breaking out. This move would be a great opportunity for sidelined buyers to accumulate TOKEN.

TOKEN/USDT 12-hour chart

On the other hand, if the aforementioned retracement to $0.0286 fails to slowdown, it could signify a spike in selling pressure, perhaps as a result of buyers not stepping up. Either way, if TokenFi price produces a twelve-hour candlestick close below the $0.0286 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis by producing a lower low.

