- Bitcoin's recovery is limited by the psychological resistance of $8,000.
- Tim Draper confirms his bullish Bitcoin forecast.
- Monetary stimulus and mass adoption will drive the price.
Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering under $8,000, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. However, a prominent venture capitalist Tim Draper sticks to his forecast made in 2018 that the price of the first digital coin will reach $250,000 by the end of 2022. Speaking at Virtual Blockchain Week, he said:
That's my prediction. Sticking with it. I'm very confident that that is going to happen. That’s happening. It's kind of funny.
He believes that the huge fiscal stimulus packages deployed by major global central banks and governments will become one of the main factors behind BItcoin's price increase. As the FED, ECB and other regulators turn on their money printers to finance government spending, people will turn to digital assets, namely, Bitcoin to protect their wealth from devaluation.
Apart from that, people will realize the benefits of Bitcoin's commercial usage, which will drive the adoption rates.
All of a sudden, the retailers say, “Oh, you mean I don't have to pay 2.5-4 percent to the banks every time somebody swipes a credit card?
The investor said that he would eat a raw egg if the cryptocurrency fails to hit the specified level by the end of 2023. Earlier this month, Draper said that the coronavirus pandemic and the financial crisis could become the tipping point for Bitcoin adoption.
Timothy Cook Draper is an American venture capitalist and a founder of thirty venture funds and Draper University. Famous for his investments in Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, and AngelList, he is also known as a vocal Bitcoin proponent.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Crypto board leaders, who were at a crossroads yesterday, have chosen a path and it is the one that points to the high side of the price band. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?
Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight
Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March.
ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up
Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.