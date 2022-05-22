- Dogecoin price is under pressure from both bearish technical elements as tail risks and headwinds.
- DOGE price set to eke out further losses, all the way to $0.0409.
- With such a move, losses would sum up to 55% of depreciation.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is at the cusp of saying goodbye to $0.10 as the price is set to drop another leg lower in the coming week after DOGE price consolidated below that same $0.10. As not even a test to the topside was in the cards, it shows the lack of bulls and capital inflow to squeeze price action higher. At risk is the lack of supportive handles nearby, as the first nearby support level is at $0.040, meaning a 50% depreciation is needed before enough bulls can be found to pick up the price.
DOGE needs to keep an early summer sale with a 50% discount
Dogecoin price is at risk of losing a lot more than just 50% if no new fresh capital is carried in quickly. As the downtrend continues, the most considerable risk comes from the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is flatlining. As that RSI is not dipping, a long stretch can be unfolding and pulling DOGE price further and over a longer term to the downside. By doing so, investors interest will fade even more, which could be why DOGE price will never see the light of day again above $0.10.
DOGE price has next to that the issue that a few firm belts are formed on the top sides, with at first the historic pivotal level at $0.1004, next to the 55-day simple Moving Average at $0.1255 that is falling in line with a historic pivotal level and at $0.16 the big 200-day SMA as a cap, both showing their strength and rejection to the upside as see respectively three and four weeks ago. The last element why DOGE price is that the price action is changed to a massive bag of tail risks and geopolitical tensions together with regulatory crackdowns in hindsight. This scares traders and capital inflow away, drying up the buy-side demand and offering room for sellers to push price action even further to the downside, towards $0.0409, shedding 50% of value.
DOGE/USD weekly chart
Although plenty of topside levels have been identified in the previous paragraph, all this could easily be overthrown if markets can enter calm water. Suppose stock markets could start rallying on economic data for a few consecutive days and get supported in other asset classes. In that case, cryptocurrencies could see capital inflow again, with investors putting money to work to ramp prices up. Plenty of the previously mentioned caps could be broken, axed or sliced through and potentially hit $0.18 to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Solana price enter a 50% relief rally?
Solana price is in the beginnings of a quick recovery rally that could propel it back to levels that were last seen nearly two weeks ago. Two technicals back the claim for why SOL could be ready for this ascent.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will sweep the lows at $1,500
Ethereum price displays reasons to believe in a ‘sweep the lows’ event in the coming days. Traders should approach the smart contract blockchain with caution.
Assessing the possibility of a 40% upswing for Cardano
Cardano price is in a spot favorable for the bulls and short-term traders as a rally might be in the works. A minor retracement will allow interested buyers an opportunity to accumulate ADA at a discount before catalyzing an explosive uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin price is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the highier time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.