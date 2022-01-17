Experts believe Decentraland price could breakout with launch of Australian Open

- Australian Open's virtual event launched on Decentraland earlier today.
- Tournament organizers revealed the virtual event would replicate the official stadium of the Australian Open Grand Slam in Decentraland.
- Analysts predict Decentraland price has finished breakout and retest, ready for a rally.
The Australian Open ventured into the metaverse with its virtual tournament, AO Decentraland. The metaverse token's price has posted 3% gains since the event's launch. Analysts have predicted a rally in Decentraland.
Decentraland could break into a rally with AO launch
The Australian Open, one of the largest tennis tournaments in the world, has launched AO Decentraland in partnership with the metaverse. The tournament was scheduled to launch on January 17, 2022, to offer fans access to the Australian Open in the metaverse.
The AO Metaverse event opens soon [12pm AEDT]— AOmetaverse (@AOmetaverse) January 16, 2022
https://t.co/P7yPEU7w8B
Kicking things off at 10am [AEDT] with a Space along with @decentraland. Chatting everything about our event running throughout the entire tournament. Tune in for all the details pic.twitter.com/C0BjPe7H7R
AO has recreated Melbourne Park, the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Decentraland, to invite fans to interact and connect. Historic AO matches will be played on screens in the digital venue.
Ridley Plummer, Project Manager of Australian Tennis, was quoted as saying,
We want the AO to be the world's most accessible and inclusive sports and entertainment event, and with the unique challenges fans have faced getting to Melbourne, we've fast-tracked our launch into the Metaverse.
Fans can expect tennis legends to drop in the virtual AO, alongside behind-the-scenes footage of live matches. The event has fueled a bullish narrative for Decentraland price.
@Hayess5178, a pseudonymous analyst and trader, believes that the metaverse token has finished its breakout and retest. Decentraland price is ready for a rally now.
$MANA @decentraland— Simon Hayes (@Hayess5178) January 16, 2022
Breakout and retest done. Getting sent #bitcoin https://t.co/QlhteqKoCR pic.twitter.com/ifZxLUDiuv
Michaël van de Poppe, an analyst and educator, has evaluated the Decentraland price trend and believes that a crucial area seems to be holding. The analyst is bullish on Decentraland price.
Request 04 - $MANA— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 16, 2022
Crucial area seems to be holding -> bullish continuation? pic.twitter.com/h8SEQ2mXHB
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Walmart to launch its own cryptocurrency, NFTs, venturing into the metaverse
Retail giant Walmart is preparing to issue its own cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). A recent trademark application revealed that the company is looking to obtain trademark protection for virtual products in the metaverse.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon bulls await big leap toward new all-time high
MATIC price is on the verge of a major upswing toward a new record high as a bullish chart pattern has emerged. The governing technical pattern projects a 21% ascent toward $2.95 if Polygon slices above $2.43.
Solana price prepares for a 20% breakout as SOL consolidates
Solana price is hoping for an uptrend. Solana price has been consolidating close to a daily demand zone, suggesting a lack of buying pressure despite the obvious. The lack of volatility suggests accumulation or a genuine lack of buyers.
Sandbox price prepares for a 25% advance as SAND approaches a crucial barrier
Sandbox price sets up a platform for buyers to spark a bull rally. Interestingly, a crucial support level is present to facilitate the origins of such an outlook for SAND. Sandbox price left a demand zone, stretching from $4.21 to $4.77 as it surged nearly 23% between Jan 10 and Jan 12.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.