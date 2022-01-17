Experts believe Decentraland price could breakout with launch of Australian Open

Australian Open's virtual event launched on Decentraland earlier today.

Tournament organizers revealed the virtual event would replicate the official stadium of the Australian Open Grand Slam in Decentraland.

Analysts predict Decentraland price has finished breakout and retest, ready for a rally.

The Australian Open ventured into the metaverse with its virtual tournament, AO Decentraland. The metaverse token's price has posted 3% gains since the event's launch. Analysts have predicted a rally in Decentraland.

Decentraland could break into a rally with AO launch

The Australian Open, one of the largest tennis tournaments in the world, has launched AO Decentraland in partnership with the metaverse. The tournament was scheduled to launch on January 17, 2022, to offer fans access to the Australian Open in the metaverse.

The AO Metaverse event opens soon [12pm AEDT]

https://t.co/P7yPEU7w8B



Kicking things off at 10am [AEDT] with a Space along with @decentraland. Chatting everything about our event running throughout the entire tournament. Tune in for all the details pic.twitter.com/C0BjPe7H7R — AOmetaverse (@AOmetaverse) January 16, 2022

AO has recreated Melbourne Park, the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Decentraland, to invite fans to interact and connect. Historic AO matches will be played on screens in the digital venue.

Ridley Plummer, Project Manager of Australian Tennis, was quoted as saying,

We want the AO to be the world's most accessible and inclusive sports and entertainment event, and with the unique challenges fans have faced getting to Melbourne, we've fast-tracked our launch into the Metaverse.

Fans can expect tennis legends to drop in the virtual AO, alongside behind-the-scenes footage of live matches. The event has fueled a bullish narrative for Decentraland price.

@Hayess5178, a pseudonymous analyst and trader, believes that the metaverse token has finished its breakout and retest. Decentraland price is ready for a rally now.

Michaël van de Poppe, an analyst and educator, has evaluated the Decentraland price trend and believes that a crucial area seems to be holding. The analyst is bullish on Decentraland price.