Since Bitcoin's (BTC) launch, the crypto business has come a long way from its beginnings as a nascent and relatively unimportant sector. Thousands of different cryptocurrencies are currently available, and virtually every week, new ones are introduced into circulation.

The cryptocurrency market has been hit by several crashes this year, prompting many investors to approach the fourth quarter of 2022 with extreme caution when putting together their portfolios.

Despite their growing popularity, this essential business component has come under examination due to recent development. This is because cryptocurrencies are almost always supposed to be autonomous from the manipulation and control of governments.

In this article, we’ll take a look at three cryptocurrencies to watch out for in 2022

Big Eyes Coin is the most in-demand meme cryptocurrency

Like Dogecoin, the community-owned DeFi token Big Eyes (BIG) is a meme coin that is well on its way to becoming a household name in the cryptocurrency world.

On the other hand, in contrast to Dogecoin (DOGE), it will be able to generate sustainable development that is not dependent on the Elon Musk effect because its foundations are based on charitable giving, the creation of communities, and continuous engagement.

Many publications believe this meme coin will soon be among the most popular meme coins. Meanwhile, investors are interested to find out if Big Eyes will get them 100x their money.

Big Eyes Coin is a cryptocurrency designed to survive while redistributing funds from the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem into the financial technology industry.

The Big Eyes Coin ecosystem also aspires to protect the marine environment by reinvesting 5% of its income into marine reserves worldwide. The development team behind Big Eyes Coin, a meme token gaining popularity in the cryptocurrency and NFT (non-fungible token) economies, is capable of keeping the network online and secure. Since Big Eyes Coin is a meme token, this is vital information.

If you would like to contribute to Big Eyes Coin’s charitable donations, you can use the code CUTE6584 to get a bonus on your purchase.

Tezos is outstanding and reliable

Tezos (XTZ) is a distributed ledger system (blockchain) that combines various sophisticated protocols to provide a wide range of use cases. This new system represents the fourth iteration of blockchain development. It paves the way for developing decentralized applications (Dapps) and coding smart contracts.

Tezos raised approximately $230 million in Bitcoin and Ether during its uncapped ICO in 2018, shattering several records in the process. Tezos was highlighted in headlines and stories worldwide due to this success. In addition, Tezos employs liquid proof-of-stake (LPoS) as its consensus method, and its "network shell" middleware is protocol-agnostic. This paves the way for developers creating Tezos-based apps to use modules.

Tezos tokens can be used to make purchases and fulfill the terms of smart contracts built on the Tezos network. Investors who purchase XTZ with Bitcoin and Ethereum will receive XTZ in return.

Bitcoin is encouraging decentralized finance

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that avoids the need for a central bank or government regulators. P2P software and cryptography are used instead.

Bitcoin transactions are recorded in a public ledger, with copies stored on servers worldwide. A node is a type of server that can be created by anyone with access to a spare computer. Instead of relying on a centralized trusted entity like a bank, this network uses cryptography to reach a consensus on who owns which currency.

Every exchange is broadcast to every other node in the network. Then, every ten minutes or so, miners compile these transactions into a batch called a block and upload them to the blockchain permanently. This ledger is the official record of Bitcoin transactions.

Bitcoin, like any other asset, may be converted into fiat currency.

This can be done at any of the many online cryptocurrency exchanges. Still, it can also be done in person or by any form of communication, making it possible for even the smallest enterprises to accept bitcoin. Unfortunately, Bitcoin doesn't have a standardized way to swap it for other money.

Bitcoin was designed to facilitate online monetary transactions. The idea behind digital currency was to create a decentralized payment system similar to conventional money but without the associated central authority.

This article is sponsored content