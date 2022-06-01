- LUNA 2.0 price has nosedived since its launch on May 28, 2022, posting 23.7% losses overnight.
- Experts note that since its debut, LUNA 2.0 price witnessed wild swings on Binance, Kraken and OKX.
- FatManTerra accuses Do Kwon of siphoning off over $230 million in LUNA 2.0 through wallets controlled by Terraform Labs.
LUNA 2.0 price on different cryptocurrency exchange platforms has hit extreme volatility since its debut. The new token’s price swung between $30 and $4.8; experts believe a lack of liquidity is driving LUNA 2.0’s extreme volatility.
Also read: Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price explodes 50% as Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, Kraken list the token
LUNA 2.0 price faces wild swings on exchanges
The new Terra token, LUNA 2.0, made its debut on leading cryptocurrency exchanges Binance, OKX and Kraken at different listing prices. Since its listing, the token has witnessed wild price swings and ranged between $30 and $4.8.
On Kraken, a US-based cryptocurrency exchange, LUNA 2.0 price opened around $17; on OKX, it was listed at $1 and ranged between $20 and $5. Based on price data from TradingView and Kraken, LUNA 2.0 price suffered massive volatility.
While experts consider volatility a characteristic of cryptocurrencies, extreme moves, such as those experienced by LUNA 2.0 since its debut, stand out. Speculators have been seen to booking quick gains when LUNA 2.0 price has moved higher, while holders of LUNC (previously LUNA) and UST are attempting to recoup nearly $40 billion lost in market value.
Analysts criticize LUNA 2.0 volatility
Despite LUNA 2.0’s successful airdrop on Binance, token distribution did not occur as planned. LUNA and UST holders have received less LUNA 2.0 than expected from the airdrop.
As the Terra team worked towards a solution to the airdrop issue, a pricing discrepancy between LUNC (LUNA Classic) and LUNA (LUNA 2.0) resulted in a $2 million attack on Mirror protocol, draining out funds.
@FatManTerra, a whistleblower from the Terra Community Forum, shared insights on the attack on Mirror protocol where mBTC, mETH, mDOT and mGLXY pools were drained.
Mirror Protocol is being exploited again as we speak, and the devs are completely MIA. So far, the attacker has drained over $2m and counting - the attack will get worse when markets open tomorrow unless the dev team steps in and fixes the price oracle. @mirror_protocol (1/4)— FatMan (@FatManTerra) May 30, 2022
@Bitfinexed, a crypto analyst/ trader who exposed the most significant financial fraud in crypto history, Bitfinex/Tether, believes the Terra crash resulted from a pump-and-dump scheme. The investigator believes the technology behind Terra doesn’t matter; LUNA 2.0 could crash as exchanges use the pump-and-dump strategy again on the token.
It's important to remember that while this audio recording is old, this is literally how the cryptocurrency markets operate today.— Bitfinex’ed Κασσάνδρα (@Bitfinexed) June 1, 2022
It's a few traders & exchanges manipulating the market.
It's also why you see crypto exchanges list blatant frauds.https://t.co/0FKBFa7NqV
@scottmelker, a leading crypto trader and investor and host of the Wolf of All Streets podcast, has a bearish outlook on LUNA 2.0. The analyst believes liquidity is key to a token in the crypto ecosystem and criticizes LUNA 2.0 for being illiquid.
@Rager, co-founder of blockroots.com, criticizes LUNA 2.0. Blockroots.com co-founder is critical of Terra and Do Kwon and believes Venture Capital funds have readily bailed out LUNA after its collapse.
Author of The Bitcoin Standard, Saifedean Ammous, considers LUNA a scam, despite the return of Terra with LUNA 2.0, without algorithmic stablecoin UST.
Nope, you are exactly the kind of retod who falls for a stupid scam like Luna, while also using fossil fuels and relying on them entirely for survival and believing they are bad because of a stupid green scam. BLOCKED!— Saifedean.com (@saifedean) June 1, 2022
The LUNA 2.0 airdrop has amassed massive criticism from YouTubers, crypto experts and analysts as investor Lark Davis sold the tokens he received as part of Terra airdrop. Davis received LUNA 2.0 tokens on Binance.
Sold my $luna that I was airdropped on Binance. Nice.— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) May 31, 2022
This has set off the notion that LUNA 2.0 may not be worth holding anymore.
LUNA 2.0 price plummets overnight
LUNA 2.0 price dropped by nearly 40% in less than 24hrs after reaching a high of $11.90 on May 30. This downswing has produced three distinctive lower highs and lower lows, which reveal a falling wedge pattern when connected using trend lines.
This technical formation, however, is bullish and forecasts a 38.95% upswing, obtained by adding the distance between the first swing high and the swing low to the breakout point. LUNA 2.0 price appears to be edging closer to the upper trend line in an attempt to reach its bullish potential.
Still, the token has yet to slice through the $7.80 resistance level to validate the optimistic outlook. Breaching such a vital supply wall could allow LUNA 2.0 price to surge to $10.70.
LUNA-USDT chart
It is worth noting that bulls must keep LUNA 2.0 price above $6.60 to generate a change and trigger a bullish impulse, because a decisive close below this support point could result in a steeper correction toward $5.20.
Analysts reveal whether it is a good bet to buy LUNA 2.0 after the airdrop
Akash Girimath, analyst at FXStreet evaluated the LUNA 2.0 price trend and evaluated the Terra token to determine whether it is ideal to buy. While analysts and crypto experts have sold their LUNA 2.0 tokens immediately after the airdrop, Girimath argues that despite the bearish outlook Terra has potential for a good trade. For more information, watch:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Forget the SEC v Ripple lawsuit, these bullish fundamentals can help XRP price breakout
XRP price is recovering after the massive downswing that has been going on for more than a year. Unlike many altcoins, the remittance token is taking its sweet time to rally higher.
Here is the reason why Ethereum whales are buying millions of ApeCoin tokens
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network are bullish on ApeCoin price. Whales have consistently accumulated the NFT token ahead of Ape Fest ‘22, scheduled for June 20, 2022.
Crypto.com price shows a vital level that traders must pay attention to before entering any positions
Crypto.com coins (CRO) are trying to face the headwinds arising after a few consecutive days of gains. A pullback or some profit-taking is now to be expected as the backdrop sees traders focus back on inflation and recession fears.
TRON's TRX price is breaking out, hinting at a 70% upswing
TRON's TRX price appears to be breaking out of a symmetrical triangle that has developed on its daily chart over the past 15 months. TRX price overcame the triangle's upper trendline over the past few hours and has yet to print a daily candlestick close above $0.086 to confirm the bullish outlook.
Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats
Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.