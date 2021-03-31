The world’s third largest company integrates Wanchain for its national data system

- The world’s largest utility company has decided to adopt Wanchain’s blockchain technology to improve its data management system.
- Wanchain’s T-Bridge framework would enable private and public blockchains to be interoperable.
- Wanchain’s token price has been rallying off its latest partnership announcements.
The State Grid Corporation of China has chosen to use Wanchain’s blockchain technology to upgrade its national data management system. Wanchain’s WAN token price has been able to surge in the past week from a series of partnership announcements.
Upgrading the national data management system
The world’s third-largest company and the biggest utility company on earth, the State Grid Corporation of China is looking to improve its data systems for better management by using Wanchain’s blockchain solutions.
The state-backed corporation supplies electricity to billions of people in China. The firm sets itself as the backbone for advancing the country’s ambitions as energy has become an increasingly important factor.
Wanchain’s blockchain solution was chosen by the corporation after an extensive analysis, given its special consensus arrangement and privacy-protecting techniques. The official press release stated:
On the basis of these results, State Grid selected Wanchain’s interoperable blockchain technology to build a company-wide, inter-departmental, cross-regional data management system.
Although blockchain technology has continued to evolve, private and public blockchains have been operating in silos. The report further stated that the system will leverage Wanchain’s T-Bridge framework, allowing for private and public blockchains to be interoperable.
With the combination of emerging technologies including 5G, State Grid is considering the use of smart contracts to automate its data management system.
Wanchain adds interoperability features
As a creation of Wanglu Tech, a $580 million company in China, Wanchain had a successful initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017 and has since built an interoperable platform.
The blockchain firm introduced two-way wanBridges that enable native assets and tokens to operate between bridged blockchains. Wanchain provides decentralized bridges, to support cross-chain transfers.
Wanchain has had a series of additional interoperability features added, including a new version of its cross-chain mechanism in late February. This boosts cross-chain capacity by the sharing of wanBridge assets in a unified collateral pool.
The CEO of Wanglu Tech, Jack Lu announced on Twitter on March 9 that he successfully sent the first-ever Bitcoin to Ethereum transaction using the technology’s decentralized BTC to ETH bridge.
To solve the issue of high network fees, the blockchain firm announced that it will bring some relief to users by reducing gas fees for moving assets cross-chain to Ethereum.
Wanchain aims to build a financial ecosystem that allows for cross-chain transfers. Other popular blockchain projects, including Polkadot, Ren, and Cosmos have also been exploring different aspects of blockchain interoperability.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
