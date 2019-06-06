The launch of the payments is expected to increase liquidity in the Philippines.

“We use the xRapid network, which does use XRP,” SendFriend.

Ripple continues to make headlines in the crypto verse as its services expand globally. The blockchain company was given the go-ahead to push its service in the Philippines following a partnership with SendFriend at the beginning of this year. The purpose of the partnership was to enable cheaper cross-border remittances while utilizing Ripple’s xRapid network. Recent tweets by SendFriend sparked fresh interest in the impending services:

“Cheaper, Faster ⚡ More Secure. Sending money to the #Philippines has never been easier! How do we do it? By using blockchain technology to innovate the money transfer process!”

SendFriend said in response to inquiries on Twitter:

“Thanks for checking us out! We will be live later this month!”

The launch of the payments is expected to increase liquidity in addition to supporting cross-border payments for the Philippines using XRP. SendFriend is particularly excited about the launch and has a lot more to forward to in the future.