Just a few years ago, no analyst could formulate, based on an adequate set of arguments and data, the rapid explosion in the cryptocurrency market. And yet, the fact is that this market now has a capitalization of close to 2.5 trillion dollars.
The predetermined amount of a cryptocurrency is a comparative advantage for their supporters because it adds value to cryptocurrencies. While the logic of the finite quantity of a cryptocurrency opposes the central banks monetary policy that print as much quantity of money as they deem necessary, in order to create the expected interest rate and inflation levels.
The debate over whether cryptocurrencies could replace existing currencies in the future is on the table, especially among cryptocurrency advocates. However, to confirm such a scenario, the economic model as we know it today will need to change radically and fundamentally.
A big issue of this change concerns the regulation of this market since in essence there are no rules or guarantees for the protection of cryptocurrency holders. The money in a deposit account in a currency is guaranteed to a level by the movement and central banks. In the case of cryptocurrencies, this guarantee does not exist. There is no one you can turn to. In crypto, everyone is involved, but no one is responsible for a possible loss. In addition, there are people who have a strong influence on the price of cryptocurrencies, such as Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, or Changpeng Zhao, head of the Binance exchange.
The decentralized structure and the large influence of some entities on cryptocurrencies make the need for the involvement of the regulators urgent. The authorities were slow to realize that they should have gotten involved in this trillion-dollar market earlier, but there is now a strong mobilization to somehow regulate this market. For banks that want to get involved in this market, new rules require the cryptos will be subject to capital requirements that will include stablecoins.
However, regulating financial products traded online in the blockchain on a global scale is a major challenge for regulators as they will always have to find the optimum solutions that catch up with technological developments.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. The Article/Information available on this website is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as investment advice or any other research recommendation. Nothing contained on this Article/ Information in this website constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu are not liable for any possible claim for damages arising from any decision you make based on information or other Content made available to you through the website, but investors themselves assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other Article/ Information on the website before making any decisions based on such information or other Article.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland profit-taking to continue with MANA price diving to $2.75
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate MANA’s downtrend.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Justin Sun retires from Tron Foundation, price crashes in response to founder’s exit
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron has announced his retirement from the altcoin’s foundation, claiming that TRX is now completely decentralized.
Sandbox price could crash 20% as SAND fails to set a higher high
Sandbox price failed to breakout higher after consolidating between two levels recently. As a result, SAND is retracing to a crucial support level and is likely to continue heading lower.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.