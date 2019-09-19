The International Monetary Fund (IMF) have written in their blog section about the rise of digital payments and stablecoins.
In the document the IMF describes some concerns they have saying:
"While many stablecoins continue to be claims on the issuing institution or its underlying assets, and many also offer redemption guarantees at face value (a coin bought for 10 euros can be exchanged back for a 10-euro note, like a bank account), government-backing is absent. Trust must be generated privately by backing coin issuance with safe and liquid assets. And the settlement technology is usually decentralized, based on the blockchain model."
So the fact that there is no physical asset backing the stablecoins seems to be a big concern.
They are clearly worried about the technological benefits and the fact that could be easier to use stablecoins instead of traditional banking instruments:
The strength of stablecoins is their attractiveness as a means of payment. Low costs, global reach, and speed are all huge potential benefits. Moreover, stablecoins could allow seamless payments of blockchain-based assets, and can be embedded into digital applications thanks to their open architecture, as opposed to the proprietary legacy systems of banks.
The IMF go on to say that they think the advancement of being able to use them via social media could be the game-changer. "Stablecoins offer the potential for better integration into our digital lives and are designed by firms that thrive on user-centric design"
The IMF will find cryptos a threat but not in the same way as a central bank or a government. The government have to worry about how they will collect taxes and central banks need deposits to lend and earn.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD settles above $9,800, vulnerable to new losses
Bitcoin (BTC) managed to recover above $9,800 after a bloody crash towards $9.600 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the first digital asset is changing hands at $9,860, down 3.5% on a day-on-day basis.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD stays above $200.00, bulls don't give up
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.4 billion hit $217.60 on Wednesday. While the coin has retreated to $207.50 by the time of writing, the overall sentiments remain bullish as the coin stays above a critical $200.00.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats back within the short-term channel
Litecoin has retraced from Wednesday's high of $79.15 to trade at $74.37 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest coin with the current market value of $4.7 billion has lost nearly 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and decreased by 4.5% since the beginning of the day.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoim settles at new lows, altcoins deep in red
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red today as Bitcoin and major altcoins - with some notable exceptions - are falling down rapidly. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $263 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.