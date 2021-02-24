The Graph Price Prediction: GRT future depends on two critical technical levels

- The Graph is stuck between the 100 SMA support and the 50 SMA resistance.
- The MVRV returns to the buy zone as recovery to an all-time high lingers.
- A break under the descending channel’s middle boundary could trigger losses toward $1.4.
The Graph is trading at $1.95 after recovering from the dip to $1.4. The massive losses occurred in the cryptocurrency market on Tuesday and affected the majority of the cryptoassets. Support was given by the descending parallel channel’s lower edge, whereby a rebound occurred with GRT stepping above middle boundary resistance.
The Graph in lock-step recovery
Following the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) break above, the Graph closed in on the next resistance level at the 50 SMA. Closing the day above the immediate resistance will pave the way for gains beyond $2, which may restart the breakout towards the all-time high of $2.86.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports a bullish outlook, but only a break above the 50 SMA will validate the uptrend. On the other hand, the immediate support at the 100 SMA must stay in place to ensure the focus remains on higher levels.
GRT/USD 4-hour chart
The MVRV model by Santiment reveals that GRT is back in the buy zone. The on-chain analytics platform explains the MVRV “shows the average profit or loss of those holding GRT tokens which moved in the last 30 days, based on the price when each token last moved.”
In other words, a small MVRV ratio indicates that holders of GRT are in losses are have just broken out on their investment, therefore, are unlikely to sell. On the contrary, a higher ratio highlights that holders are in profit and consider selling for profit.
The Graph IOMAP model
Looking at the other side of the picture
The 4-hour chart shows that the overall volume is low, hence The Graph may embrace consolidation before the next massive move. Note that failure to close the day above the 50 SMA will jeopardize the upswing to the record highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOGE recovery to $0.1 in jeopardy as massive technical and on-chain barriers surface
Dogecoin has made a shallow recovery from the dip to $0.04 on Tuesday. The 'Meme Coin' is dancing slightly above $0.5 amid the push for gains eyeing $0.1. Despite the recovery, DOGE is not out of the woods yet, especially with technical and on-chain barriers in sight.
XRP on-chain metrics scream buy as upswing to $1 looms
Ripple is nurturing an uptrend, following the recent breakdown to $0.35. The losses XRP suffered spread across the board in the market. Several tentative support levels did little to stop the sharp drop, including $0.55 and $0.4.
DOT edges closer to a 35% upswing from a broadening wedge pattern
Polkadot price has recovered from the selling frenzy and is climbing higher in hopes of establishing a new uptrend. The consolidation since the DeFi token’s all-time high at $42.39 has resulted in a descending broadening wedge pattern.
ADA bulls light up the fire for a massive 80% move
Cardano bulls are working hard to resume the uptrend following a correction from the new yearly high at $1.21. The bullish outlook came after a triangle breakout with an 80% target of $1.72.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.