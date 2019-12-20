The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin stagnates above $7,000 after an action-filled week

- The majority of cryptoassets start to nurse wounds days before Christmas.
- Bitcoin bulls decide to defend $7,000 at all costs.
- Ethereum and Ripple stuck under key resistance zones; at $130 and $0.20 respectively.
It is just hours before the last weekend to Christmas starts and the cryptocurrency market is relatively stable. The stability is more of a consolidation period after an action-filled week. The high volatility on the market has seen major cryptoassets test new 2019 lows while some have contained gains above crucial support areas.
According to the data CoinMarketCap, the entire market capitalization is also stable, although a $3 billion loss recorded was posted between the close of the session on Thursday and the time of writing. In other words, the crypto market is valued at $190 billion, down from $193 billion. As stability kicks in, the volume exchanged has also gone down from $103 billion to $80 billion in the same period.
Bitcoin market update
Bitcoin shot up marvelously on Wednesday, testing the critical resistance area at $7,500. The upside was a reflex action after the price touched the recent November lows around $6,500. While a correction ensued immediately after, Bitcoin has been intentional on sustain gains above $7,000.
In the meantime, Bitcoin is trading at $7,126 but the immediate upside is capped under $7,200. The RSI suggests that price action in the coming sessions will stay confined in a narrow range between the 61.87% Fibo and $7,200. On the brighter side, the 50 SMA has crossed above the 100 SMA on the 1-hour chart, signaling the presence of the bulls.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Ethereum and Ripple Market update
Ethereum plunged below $120 earlier this week. The recovery that followed the drop shot above $130 but could not sustain gains towards $140, forming a high around $133. At the time of writing, Ethereum is exchanging hands at $127 after a subtle 0.95% loss. Although the trend is bearish, the shrinking volatility hints that downside action will stay limited in the coming sessions.
Ripple, on the other hand, is holding ground at $0.1867 after losing 0.6% of its value on the day. Movement north are limited under $0.20 since yesterday and $0.1750 has established a a vital support area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Two strong resistance levels are preventing BTC/USD from entering the $7,200 zone - Confluence Detector
BTC/USD dropped from $7,287 to $7,151.60 this Thursday, following a bullish Wednesday. Currently, the price has fallen further to $7,130. According to the daily confluence detector, re-entry into the $7,200 zone is prevented by two healthy resistances at $7,215 and $7,255.
Bears increase their stranglehold on the market as ETH/USD goes below $130
The daily chart has encountered resistance at the downward trending line. This Thursday, the price of the asset fell from $133.20 to $128.40 and has since dropped further to $127.10. The price is hovering below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
XRP/USD lacks upside momentum to overcome bearish sentiments
Ripple's XRP tempts a recovery towards $0.1900. The coin hit the recovery high at $0.2009 on Wednesday, before retreating towards $0.1850 on Thursday.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may fall victim to a PlusToken saga
According to the Wale Alert service (@whale_alert), 789,525 ETH tokens to the tune of about $100 million has been transferred from PlusToken to the unknown wallet.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.