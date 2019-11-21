The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin bulls and bears standoff continue, someone has to give in

- Bitcoin (BTC) is locked in a tight range with the support of $8,000.
- Altcoins retain rangebound bias during early Asian hours.
The cryptocurrency market is dominated by bearish sentiments during early Asian hours. Bitcoin and most altcoins out of top-20 are nursing losses on a day-to-day basis. Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser, down 4%, while Tezos (XTZ) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is in a green zone. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization stayed at to $220 billion, down $223 billion from this time on Wednesday; an average daily trading volume is registered at $65 billion. Bitcoin's market share settled at 65.9%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD is hovering in the range limited by $8,150 on the upside and $8,000 on the downside. While the price managed to recover from the recent low of $7,990, the upside momentum is nowhere to be seen. Looking we will need to see a sustainable move above $8,150 barrier strengthened by the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band to mitigate the initial bearish pressure.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.0 billion, has settled at $175.00. The recovery is capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour currently at $175.48. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $176.00. At the time of writing, ETH/USD down 1.3% on a day-to-day basis and unchanged since the beginning of the day.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple’s XRP returned to $0.2500 on Thursday after a short-lived dip to $0.2400. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.8 billion has lost 1.6% of its value in recent 24 hours, unable to develop a sustainable recovery. The initial barrier is created by $0.2530 (the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band).
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls and bears standoff continue, someone has to give in
The cryptocurrency market is dominated by bearish sentiments during early Asian hours. Bitcoin and most altcoins out of top-20 are nursing losses on a day-to-day basis. Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser, down 4%, while Tezos (XTZ) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is in a green zone.
Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids
Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.
Tron price analysis: TRX/USD must defend the falling channel for dear life
Tron is disintegrating within a falling wedge pattern. The declines come after a failed attempt to rise above the resistance at $0.023. A lower high and lower low pattern has been the norm in the last three weeks.
Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous
Bitcoin Cash recently tested $230 during the slump that shuttered various tentative support areas including $280, $260 and $240. Ranging channel support ($270) was also broken. Following the drop, an effort has been made to ....
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.