- Bitcoin (BTC) settles above $7,200 during early Asian hours.
- Altcoins retain upside bias, following the lead of the first digital currency.
The cryptocurrency market has once again demonstrated its volatile nature. After a sharp collapse during early Asian hours on Monday, Bitcoin and all major altcoins managed to regain the lost ground and enter into green territory. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization jumped to $196 billion from $180 billion this time on Monday; an average daily trading volume decreased to $91 billion. Bitcoin's market share settled at 66.3%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD jumped above $7,000 and settled at $7,260 at the time of writing. The first digital asset has gained nearly 9% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday. The next crucial resistance is located on the approach to $7,350 (the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. A sustainable move above this barrier will trigger further recovery towards $7,600-$7,700 area that includes SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum is hovering around $150.00 amid the global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market capitalization of $16 billion, has gained over 9% in recent 24 hours and 2.5% since the beginning of the day. ETH/USD is supported by $148.50 (SMA100 1-hour) and $147.60 ( the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) A sustainable move above $150.00 will take to $154.30 (the upper boundary of the weekend consolidation channel).
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple's XRP bottomed at $0.2014 on Monday and recovered to $0.2218 by the time of writing. The third-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $9.5 billion has gained 4.5% on a day-to-day basis and 1.5% since the beginning of Tuesday. The local support is created by $0.2166 (the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) the resistance is located on the approach to $0.2300.
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins extend the recovery
The cryptocurrency market has once again demonstrated its volatile nature. After a sharp collapse during early Asian hours on Monday, Bitcoin and all major altcoins managed to regain the lost ground and enter into green territory.
Ripple price update: XRP/USD recovery in jeopardy after $0.23 becomes impenetrable
Ripple is falling back in the red after the recovery staged on Monday, fizzled out short of $0.23. The cryptoasset’s value has been gravitating within a descending channel.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Why BCH/USD lags double-bottom breakout?
Bitcoin Cash fell victim to the immense selling pressure since Friday last week. The majority of tentative support levels failed to hold, including levels at $240, $220, and $200.
LTC/USD get ready for $100 after defending $40 crucial support
LTC is still dealing with oversold conditions despite the shallow recovery from lows around $42. Litecoin has a short term bullish bias while the long term target remains unchanged at $100.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.